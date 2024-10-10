WATCH: CNN Anchor Anderson Cooper Smashed in Face With Flying Debris as Biblical Storm Hurricane Milton Claims First Victims

On social media, several users began to question the necessity of exposing reporters to such dangerous conditions.

One viewer expressed their unease, questioning the rationale behind placing an anchor in the midst of a hurricane with winds reaching 120 mph.

They took to X and wrote: "Seriously, can we put an end to this ridiculous on-scene hurricane footage? It's pointless, it attracts rubberneckers, and endangers the media people and first responders … We all know what bad weather looks like!"

Another user on the social media platform shared screenshots from Cooper's coverage and wrote: "CNN makes their most respected anchor, Anderson Cooper, go and stand outside where he might get hit by debris or blown away but his hat remains on. Are these guys heroes or really stupid?"

A third person pointed out: "No helmet on? No goggles on to protect eyes? CNN help this man!"