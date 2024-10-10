Your tip
WATCH: CNN Anchor Anderson Cooper Smashed in Face With Flying Debris as Biblical Storm Hurricane Milton Claims First Victims

CNN's Anderson Cooper was in Florida during Hurricane Milton.

By:

Oct. 10 2024, Published 5:28 p.m. ET

CNN anchor Anderson Cooper was hit in the face by debris on live TV during Hurricane Milton in Florida.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the category three storm had winds up to 120 mph, blowing tree branches, street signs and pieces of people's homes across the Sunshine State.

Cooper was broadcasting live from Florida as Milton made landfall near Sarasota County's Siesta Key, bringing destructive tornadoes, several dozen foot waves, strong winds, heavy rainfall and storm surge across the state.

The CNN anchor braved the elements to convey the severity of the situation when a sudden turn of events shocked viewers, as a white object struck Cooper in the face, momentarily disorienting him.

Showing composure despite the unexpected incident, Cooper remarked: "Well, that wasn't good."

Shortly after, he indicated a plan to move indoors for safety.

On social media, several users began to question the necessity of exposing reporters to such dangerous conditions.

One viewer expressed their unease, questioning the rationale behind placing an anchor in the midst of a hurricane with winds reaching 120 mph.

They took to X and wrote: "Seriously, can we put an end to this ridiculous on-scene hurricane footage? It's pointless, it attracts rubberneckers, and endangers the media people and first responders … We all know what bad weather looks like!"

Another user on the social media platform shared screenshots from Cooper's coverage and wrote: "CNN makes their most respected anchor, Anderson Cooper, go and stand outside where he might get hit by debris or blown away but his hat remains on. Are these guys heroes or really stupid?"

A third person pointed out: "No helmet on? No goggles on to protect eyes? CNN help this man!"

The first numbers about the deaths caused by Hurricane Milton have come out.

At least 12 people have been confirmed dead in the storm's aftermath, including six deaths in St. Lucie County on Florida's Atlantic coast, where officials said tornadoes touched down.

In addition, 11 million people were at risk of flash and river flooding, and a record number of tornadoes caused widespread destruction, leading to millions in damages across the storm's path.

President Joe Biden said he pre-deployed thousands of federal personnel to areas affected by the storm, including more than 1,000 Coast Guard members to comb through and scan the area.

According to public officials, water levels may continue to rise for days, but Gov. Ron DeSantis said it was not "the worst-case scenario."

The governor and former presidential hopeful gave a briefing in Sarasota the morning after the storm.

"You face two hurricanes in a couple of weeks — not easy to go through — but I've seen a lot of resilience throughout this state," he stated. "I'm very confident that this area is going to bounce back very, very quickly."

