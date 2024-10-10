Paul Feig Blames Tragic Robin Williams for ‘Almost Sabotaging’ His Stand-Up Career: ‘Everybody Left!’
Paul Feig's stand-up career almost completely fell apart due to Robin Williams.
RadarOnline.com has learned how the 62-year-old director's comedy career almost took a nosedive as he was trying to make it in the industry.
Feig sat down with with actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson for a new episode of of Sony Music Entertainment’s Dinner's On Me podcast, and discussed the brutal ups and downs of stand-up comedy.
He shared: “I was in the era of when Jay Leno was out there and [Jerry] Seinfeld was out there and, you know, and I, and Robin Williams, I mean, yeah, I got sabotaged by Robin Williams a couple of times when I was finally got to be a performer at The Improv,” referring to the famous comedy club in New York City.
He recalled: "I remember like once, it's my time to get up and there's a full audience. I was like, so excited and they come up like, ‘Oh, you know Robin just wants to get up and do a quick set first.’ I'm like, ‘Well cool.'"
"He did an hour and he finished it. Everybody left except for one woman who was waiting for her husband to come back from the bathroom,” he added.
Williams died in 2014 from suicide at the age of 63. Neither alcohol nor illegal drugs were involved in the comic's system based off the autopsy report.
While it may have not been Feig's time that night he has nothing to shrug at as his career has included plenty of achievements including directing the hit comedy Bridesmaids.
Feig was behind the camera for other popular comedies like Heat, Spy, and 2016's Ghostbusters. He also directed numerous episodes of the American version of The Office.
Most recently, Feig directed the John Cena and Awkwafina comedy Jackpot! on Prime Video, however, not every critic was left smiling after viewing it.
Feig shared during the podcast interview: “Now I can be happy because we’ve been the No. 1 movie worldwide on Amazon for four weeks in a row now, which is fantastic. But the critics excoriated us. I mean, took the biggest dump on this movie. All I can figure, from the reviews I read, I think they were trying to find a lot of meaning in this premise.”
On the film's premise, Feig added: "... It’s just a launchpad for a very funny person to be completely in danger and not know what’s going on, and then there’s sweetness, and you find out their backstories. But don’t get mad at me because I didn’t do some polemic on the state of America today. I don’t want to do that. I’m a comedy guy.”
Jackpot! also stars Simu Liu and America Seann William Scott.
