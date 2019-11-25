Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Hiding Something? Homeland Security Refuses To Comment On Alleged Duggar Home Raid Agency claims it won’t ‘confirm nor deny’ its presence at Michelle & Jim Bob's home.

Are the Duggars hiding something? RadarOnline.com has learned that Homeland Security refuses to provide an answer as to whether or not the federal agency was ever present at Michelle and Jim Bob’s home despite a statement from the family claiming it never happened.

In a response to a Freedom of Information Act request to Radar on November 24, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security said it would not provide any answer at all regarding the alleged “raid” at the Duggar home first reported by KNWA.

The department claimed in a FOIA response to Radar that “an official acknowledgement of an investigation of them, even to acknowledge the existence of such records pertaining to the individual(s) could reasonably be expected to constitute an unwarranted invasion of their personal privacy.”

The department added that they could “neither confirm nor deny” their involvement, nearly one week after KNWA quoted an agent saying the department was “present” at the Arkansas home.

As readers may recall, KNWA then amended its statement from Homeland Security one day later, claiming the questionable “ongoing federal investigation” actually occurred at Josh Duggar’s car lot, known as Wholesale Motorcars.

Homeland Security’s FOIA department has yet to respond to Radar’s FOIA request about Josh’s business. But, in 2018, Radar exclusively reported that the car lot was found in violation of obtaining a permit needed in Springdale.

Despite the chaos regarding the alleged investigation, the entire Duggar family, including the matriarch, patriarch and disgraced son Josh, ventured to a theme park in Missouri on November 21.

An exclusive photo obtained by Radar showed Jim Bob and Michelle engaging in PDA. Meanwhile, an eyewitness confirmed to Radar that pregnant Anna nearly lost one of her daughters at the park, who was later found by Jim Bob.