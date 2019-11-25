Josh & Jim Bob Avoid Each Other During Family Outing After Homeland Security Scandal Duggar dad and son 'kept their distance,' witness at theme park tells Radar.

Josh Duggar may or may not be unscathed in the alleged federal investigation of his business. But regardless of the outcome, it appears the disgraced son is trying to stay away from his father for the time being, a source exclusively told RadarOnline.com.

As readers know, the massive reality TV family decided to confront the rumors of a suspicious investigation into their family home and at Josh’s car lot in Arkansas by going on a family trip on Wednesday to the Silver Dollar City Theme Park in Branson, Missouri.

While nearly the entire family was there, including Jim Bob, Michelle, Josh, Anna, and plenty of the kids, an eyewitness dished to Radar that the family members split up in groups – and Jim Bob and Josh were barely interacting at all!

“They seemed like they were trying to distance themselves,” the onlooker said. “We saw Jana off with a female friend, Josh and Anna were by themselves watching their kids go on rides, and then Jim Bob and Michelle were on their own with a little one too.”

One day following the outing, Anna posted Instagram photos where they looked like a happy family. In one of the photos, Jim Bob was spotted on the opposite side of Josh.

But the eyewitness claimed to Radar that Josh tried to avoid his parents as best as he could.

“Josh and Anna were sitting on the ground out of the way of the kids area. They were only with their children,” the insider said.

The witness added that it was a bit alarming that Josh and Anna let their kids roam the park over 40 feet away from where they were sitting.

“Josh was kind of spaced out, watching his kids run from ride to ride,” said the witness. “Josh was never with Michelle and Jim Bob from what I noticed.”

The witnessed concluded that during the at least four-hour theme park trip, the entire family was “separate.”

As Radar readers know, KNWA confirmed through a Homeland Security Investigation spokesperson that Josh’s car lot, Wholesale Motorcars, was visited as part of an ongoing investigation recently.

As of Thursday afternoon, the federal agency had yet to provide any further details because “no charges” have been filed.