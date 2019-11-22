Josh Duggar’s Wife Anna Nearly Loses Kid AGAIN Amid Homeland Security Scandal Expectant mom was ‘frantic’ looking for daughter at Missouri theme park.

It seems Josh Duggar’s wife Anna is stressed out amid the Homeland Security investigation that was conducted at his business in recent weeks. A source revealed to RadarOnline.com exclusively that Anna lost one of their children while at a theme park hours after the news broke!

According to an eyewitness at the Silver Dollar City Theme Park in Branson, Missouri, Anna grew “concerned” on Wednesday, Nov. 20 when she couldn’t find one of her young daughters.

“Josh and Anna were sitting on the asphalt within the park while their kids ran around from ride to ride. It was so weird that they were a bit far from their kids, but all of a sudden Anna was looking really frantic,” said the onlooker.

The witness continued: “They were all concerned. But then Jim Bob Duggar found her in the butterfly ride and told Anna, who was relieved.”

As Radar readers know, this is the second time in two months that Anna lost a child. The first scary encounter occurred last month when the family was visiting sister Jinger in Los Angeles.

While at the Autry Museum, an eyewitness also noticed Anna appearing “frantic” while looking for her two-year-old son, Mason. It turned out Jinger was able to spot the toddler in another room of the museum.

As Radar readers know, KNWA in Arkansas confirmed through a HSI spokesperson that an “ongoing federal investigation” was conducted at Josh’s Wholesale Motorcars business recently. The federal agency was not at liberty to explain the reason for the investigation or whether Josh was at the center of it.

There were first rumors that the investigation took place at the Michelle and Jim Bob Duggar’s family home. However, an HSI agent later amended the information, claiming it actually took place at Josh’s car business.

As Radar readers know, it’s a chaotic time of year for Josh and Anna. The couple is expecting their sixth child.