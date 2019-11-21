All is fine in Duggarville! RadarOnline.com has exclusively obtained a photo of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar showing major PDA on Wednesday night, hours after Homeland Security confirmed they investigated a business associated with their disgraced son Josh.

In the photo below, the massive reality TV family’s patriarch was spotted planting a big kiss on Michelle while the family retreated to Missouri for a night of fun at the Silver Dollar City theme park in Branson.

An eyewitness revealed to Radar that the entire family was spotted at the park from about 4 p.m. and stayed for at least three hours. Jim Bob and Michelle were spotted walking the park with only one of their kids while pushing an empty stroller.

“Jim Bob and Michelle are known for staging their kisses in front of the TLC cameras for their show. But they actually did the same thing at the theme park!” the onlooker told Radar.

According to the eyewitness, Michelle and Jim Bob were spotted walking throughout the park together and stopped more than once to kiss.

“They stopped and kissed like that, and then they would walk a little further and stop and kiss again!” said the spy.

The witness added that it wasn’t exactly a “hot and heavy” display of affection – but it certainly seemed that the couple were just as in love as they appear on television despite the recent Homeland Security scandal.

As Radar readers know, Michelle and Jim Bob were quick to shut down rumors that Homeland Security “raided” their Arkansas family home in recent weeks for an investigation. The initial report came from KNWA in Arkansas, who claimed an HSI agent confirmed the agency was present at the home for a federal investigation.

The Duggars shared a statement on their social media accounts claiming the alleged investigation at their home did not occur.

“We were shocked to see a news report today state that our home was raided by federal law enforcement agencies. This is not true. To the best of our knowledge, it’s also not true that any member of our family is the target of any investigation of any kind,” the family stated.

“Living a life in the public’s eye has taught us that it is best not to reply to every rumor and piece of ‘fake news’ that is circulated online. It would be a full-time job if we attempted to do so. However, because of tonight’s media coverage we thought it is important to address this rumor with you. Thank you for the love and support that we can always count on in you our fans and friends.”

Then, on Wednesday, November 20, KNWA reported an update that an HSI spokesperson confirmed the investigation actually took place at Josh Duggar’s car business, known as Wholesale Motorcars.

“I do not dispute the information you’ve obtained. That is the location that we were,” HSI Spokesperson Bryan Cox said, according to the outlet, adding, “I can’t speak to the status of any ongoing investigation. But, I do not dispute that we were present at that specific address.”

The HSI spokesman added that the agency could not discuss which individuals at the business were a part of the alleged search. The spokesperson added that “there are no charges filed,” so they could not “discuss the nature of any type of investigation until, if or when, charges are filed.”

Radar reported last year that the town of Springdale confirmed the business was found to be in violation of an ordinance.