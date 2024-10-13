Double Trouble: 'Sopranos' Star-Turned OnlyFans Model Drea De Matteo Outs Herself as MAGA Supporter at 'Trumpchella' Rally — as Dennis Quaid Urges Voters to Return 'The Don' to Power
Sopranos actress Drea De Matteo has been spotted with her family at Donald Trump's Coachella rally.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the "super liberal" TV star turned OnlyFans model attended the MAGA event where the Republican nominee drew thousands of supporters from the solidly blue state.
On Saturday, October 12, De Matteo attended the rally held at Calhoun Ranch on the outskirts of Coachella and Indio, where Trump sought to challenge Vice President Kamala Harris on her home turf in the upcoming election.
The 52-year-old actress, who previously supported Robert F. Kennedy Jr. before he dropped out, recently there are "a lot" of quiet Trump supporters in Hollywood, suggesting they won't go public with their support out of fear of being similarly criticized for going against the Democratic ticket.
Before Biden dropped out of the race, De Matteo told Fox News' Jesse Watters: "I don't really maneuver inside that industry. I never have. First of all, in Sopranos, we were the outcast, even though we were critically acclaimed, we still were outcasts. So I'm still an outcast, here I am. They're going to take me out into the woods and shoot me for not endorsing Biden.
"I think the far left own Hollywood. I think we all know that."
De Matteo is best known for her role as Adriana in HBO's The Sopranos, but she's also appeared on shows like Sons of Anarchy and Joey.
She's mostly stepped away from acting since launching an OnlyFans account and a clothing line. According to the actress, her refusal to get the COVID-19 vaccine put her out of work in Hollywood.
During the Coachella rally, The Substance actor Dennis Quaid took the stage and told the crowd to "pick a side".
The Hollywood actor donned a red and blue MAGA hat and a blue t-shirt when he took the mic and asked: "Are we gonna be a nation that stands for the Constitution or for TikTok?"
Quaid went on to compare 2024 with the 1980 election, which saw Ronald Reagan come into office at a time of high inflation and low national morale.
"Reagan is my favorite president of the 20th century", Quaid said after playing the late president in a recent biopic. "Donald Trump is my favorite president of the 21st century."
The actor was joined by former Senior Advisor to the White House Stephen Miller, Texas Congressman Wesley Hunt, and Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz, who all made remarks during the campaign event.
Once Trump took the stage, he wasted no time in attacking Vice President Harris and liberal elected leaders in the state for trying to "destroy the country like they did San Francisco".
The former president told the crowd: "It's a paradise lost, but we're gonna bring it back. Don't worry about it, we're gonna bring it back. It'll happen fast.
"Through generations of American history, California stood as a beacon of what our country aspired to become. It had everything. It had the weather. It had the water. The state had the best schools, the safest communities, and a booming middle class.
"But all of it was eradicated by the very policies that Kamala Harris now wants to force upon America."