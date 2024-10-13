Double Trouble: 'Sopranos' Star-Turned OnlyFans Model Drea De Matteo Outs Herself as MAGA Supporter at 'Trumpchella' Rally — as Dennis Quaid Urges Voters to Return 'The Don' to Power

On Saturday, October 12, De Matteo attended the rally held at Calhoun Ranch on the outskirts of Coachella and Indio, where Trump sought to challenge Vice President Kamala Harris on her home turf in the upcoming election.

The 52-year-old actress, who previously supported Robert F. Kennedy Jr. before he dropped out, recently there are "a lot" of quiet Trump supporters in Hollywood, suggesting they won't go public with their support out of fear of being similarly criticized for going against the Democratic ticket.

Before Biden dropped out of the race, De Matteo told Fox News' Jesse Watters: "I don't really maneuver inside that industry. I never have. First of all, in Sopranos, we were the outcast, even though we were critically acclaimed, we still were outcasts. So I'm still an outcast, here I am. They're going to take me out into the woods and shoot me for not endorsing Biden.

"I think the far left own Hollywood. I think we all know that."