Angelina Jolie's New Movie Success is The Pitts for Brad: Actress Sticking Knife In to Ex By Mounting Oscars Offensive

Source: MEGA

Angelina Jolie’s new movie success is causing trouble for Brad Pitt as she 'sticking knife,' mounting an Oscars offensive.

By:

Oct. 13 2024, Published 9:00 a.m. ET

Hating Angelina Jolie is suddenly sitting pretty in Hollywood now that her biopic about opera star Maria Callas is getting early Oscar buzz — and sources said it's driving ex-husband Brad Pitt batty and prodding him to double down on making her life as difficult as possible in the courts.

The success of Angelina Jolie's new movie has put her ex, Brad Pitt in the pitts for Oscars.

As RadarOnline.com readers know, the former couple is still spilling blood over Angie's sale of her half of French winery Chateau Miraval eight years after their split.

Now, competition in the Academy Awards race could be amping that up.

Said a source: “Brad’s accustomed to being the toast of awards season every year thanks to his production company, Plan B, which always manages to win something.

"What he is NOT used to is having Angelina there. She’s never been a big Hollywood schmoozer, but this year there’s talk that her film’s in the running.

"But what really bugs Brad is the idea she’s marching around his town like she’s queen bee!”

Insiders say the ex-couple Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are still spilling blood over Angie's sale of her half of French winery Chateau Miraval eight years after their split.

Angie, 49, received an eight-minute standing ovation at the Venice Film Festival premiere of her movie Maria.

“Brad’s trying to downplay it, but it’s obvious he’s seriously bothered by the reception she got in Venice and how emotional she got,” added the insider.

An insider saysd, 'Brad’s accustomed to being the toast of awards season every year thanks to his production company, Plan B, which always manages to win something.'

Our source said: “He was quick to scoff and call her tears phony, since he's convinced everything she does is for show. Still, he can’t ignore how well her movie was received!”

According to an insider, Angelina's success has put Pitt, 60, on the defensive as he promotes his new action comedy flop, Wolfs, co-starring pal George Clooney.

That flick also premiered in Venice but has gotten scathing reviews and “isn’t exactly Oscar-worthy,” according to a critic.

Sources say Angelina's success has put her ex, Brad Pitt on the defensive as he promotes his new action comedy 'Wolfs,' co-starring George Clooney.

Sources said Brad is now banking on Nickel Boys, which he produced, hoping it will get an Oscar nod.

The Hollywood insider added: “Brad's being cocky and joking that he’s going to break out in tears at his premiere.

It's an obvious dig at Angelina, but it's also a clear sign she’s rattled him!”

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

