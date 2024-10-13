Angelina Jolie's New Movie Success is The Pitts for Brad: Actress Sticking Knife In to Ex By Mounting Oscars Offensive

Angelina Jolie’s new movie success is causing trouble for Brad Pitt as she 'sticking knife,' mounting an Oscars offensive.

Hating Angelina Jolie is suddenly sitting pretty in Hollywood now that her biopic about opera star Maria Callas is getting early Oscar buzz — and sources said it's driving ex-husband Brad Pitt batty and prodding him to double down on making her life as difficult as possible in the courts .

The success of Angelina Jolie's new movie has put her ex, Brad Pitt in the pitts for Oscars.

Now, competition in the Academy Awards race could be amping that up.

Said a source: “Brad’s accustomed to being the toast of awards season every year thanks to his production company, Plan B, which always manages to win something.

"What he is NOT used to is having Angelina there. She’s never been a big Hollywood schmoozer, but this year there’s talk that her film’s in the running.

"But what really bugs Brad is the idea she’s marching around his town like she’s queen bee!”