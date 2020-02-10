Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

‘I Adore You!’ Brad Pitts Gushes Emotionally About Kids During Oscars Acceptance Speech Watch him talk about children he shares with Angelina Jolie after previous snubs.

Brad Pitt finally gushed over his kids during his Oscars acceptance speech after snubbing them at previous award shows.

The dad of six – Maddox, 18, Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 13, and 11-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne Jolie-Pitt – spoke about his children as he won the Best Supporting Actor Award on February 9 for his role in Once Upon A Time In Hollywood.

In an emotional speech at the Academy Awards he acknowledged the big brood with his ex, Angelina Jolie, in his final seconds.

“This is for my kids, who color everything I do,” Pitt, 56, said holding up his Oscars statue. “I adore you,” the proud father said.

Radar readers know Pitt has snubbed his children during the award season, not mentioning them as he won accolade after accolade.

During his January Golden Globes speech, he joked about his dating life while his first ex-wife, Jennifer Aniston, sat in the audience and laughed. But he failed to mention the six kids.

At the SAG Awards he also joked about not getting “on with his wife,” taking a dig at his two failed marriages, but again didn’t say anything about the children.

On the red carpet at the SAG awards Pitt did mention his “lovely kids,” to People magazine.

Scroll through the gallery to watch Brad Pitt gush about his children as he won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor.