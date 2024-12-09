Who’s That Girl? 1980s Sex Symbol, 79, Looks Unrecognizable — as She Rocks Cowboy Boots 40 Years After Horror Movie Fame

Barbeau first found fame on the streets of Broadway, where she originated the role of Rizzo in Grease. That earned her a Tony nomination in 1972.

In 2021, she told Broadway World: "Grease was the cornerstone that led to every other step in my career. I am so proud to have been a part of it. And so blessed, because it gave me my closest friends, who are to this day like family."

That same year, she was cast to play Carol Traynor, the daughter of Bea Arthur on her sitcom Maude.

In the 80s, she turned to the world of horror movies - starting off opposite Jamie Lee Curtis in the John Carpenter classic The Fog. The role earned her much notoriety - and a husband. She and Carpenter, whom she met a year earlier when she starred in his TV movie Someone’s Watching Me!, were married from 1979 to 1984. The two share one son, John "Cody" Carpenter.

Barbeau went on to appear in Carpenter’s next film, Escape from New York, as well as other cult classics like The Cannonball Run, Swamp Thing, and Creepshow.