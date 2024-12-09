Who’s That Girl? 1980s Sex Symbol, 79, Looks Unrecognizable — as She Rocks Cowboy Boots 40 Years After Horror Movie Fame
Even approaching 80, horror movie icon Adrienne Barbeau still has the looks to make fans scream in delight.
The 1980s scream queen was recently spotted in Los Angeles looking fine at 79, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Barbeau was spotted dressed warmly for the crisp California fall. She wore an off-white sweater with zig-zagging pink lines throughout the top. She paired that with tight jeans that framed her still active body.
The former sex symbol rocked a pair of red cowboy boots and smiled as she met with friends at the airport. She flashed her signature short, blown-out brown hair and accessorized her look with a pair of stylish glasses.
Barbeau first found fame on the streets of Broadway, where she originated the role of Rizzo in Grease. That earned her a Tony nomination in 1972.
In 2021, she told Broadway World: "Grease was the cornerstone that led to every other step in my career. I am so proud to have been a part of it. And so blessed, because it gave me my closest friends, who are to this day like family."
That same year, she was cast to play Carol Traynor, the daughter of Bea Arthur on her sitcom Maude.
In the 80s, she turned to the world of horror movies - starting off opposite Jamie Lee Curtis in the John Carpenter classic The Fog. The role earned her much notoriety - and a husband. She and Carpenter, whom she met a year earlier when she starred in his TV movie Someone’s Watching Me!, were married from 1979 to 1984. The two share one son, John "Cody" Carpenter.
Barbeau went on to appear in Carpenter’s next film, Escape from New York, as well as other cult classics like The Cannonball Run, Swamp Thing, and Creepshow.
The Golden Globe nominee has not slowed down, and continues to appear in her signature horror flicks. She also has found new life as a voiceover actress, lending her chops to several characters in the DC Comics animated universe, including the role of Sally Jupiter in the recently released adaptation of the seminal graphic novel Watchmen.
She also voiced a sultry Catwoman in Batman: The Animated Series.
In 2022, Barbeau was part of a team, including director Tom Moore and producer Ken Waissman, that collaborated on a special book for Grease's 50th anniversary, titled Grease, Tell Me More, Tell Me More: Stories from the Broadway Phenomenon That Started It All.
Barbeau told Broadway World the book may have been the best thing to happen to her during Covid: "It was born out of a virtual Grease reunion we had early on in the pandemic. When we finally stopped laughing and crying at the memories we shared during a 4-and-a-half-hour Zoom meeting, I hung up the phone and thought oh, wow, this is a book!"
