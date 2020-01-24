Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Jennifer Aniston Taunts Angelina Jolie After Reuniting With Brad Pitt The ‘Friends’ star is ‘bragging that Brad is so much happier now,’ says source.

Jennifer Aniston is re-igniting her feud with Angelina Jolie, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned, by taunting her about the “magical” new connection she shares with ex-husband Brad Pitt.

“She’s bragging that Brad is so much happier now he’s away from Angie’s miserable clutches and how she – Jen – was the one who encouraged him to break free in the first place,” a source told Radar.

As Radar readers know, the world went wild when Aniston and Pitt shared a moment at the SAG Awards on Sunday, January 19. The famous exes reconnected backstage at the awards show and talked about their respective wins. And just as they were about to part ways — in a moment captured by many cameras —Pitt took Aniston’s hand.

Pitt and Aniston were famously married from 2000 to 2005 — until the actor left the The Morning Show star for Jolie. Despite their rocky past, however, the ex-lovers have remained friendly after their split, and have turned to each other in times of need.

“Brad’s opened up a lot about his dark days with Angie,” the source confessed. “And Jen has been quietly sharing those horror stories among friends, whilst using them as a means to drag Angie’s name through the dirt.”

Meanwhile, witnesses say Aniston was “floating on cloud 9” after her run-in with Pitt.

“She was cracking jokes with reporters,” an eyewitness revealed, noting that the actress just “couldn’t stop smiling.”

The two were later spotted enjoying their night at the same after party.

While it’s not yet clear if the hand-holding moment could blossom into a rekindled romance, Aniston is already declaring victory in her war with Jolie.

“She’s let it get back to Angie that she feels vindicated and totally victorious in their personal dual,” the source summarized. “And the fact most of Hollywood is on her side is icing on the cake.”