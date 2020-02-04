Truce? Brad Pitt Skips BAFTAs To Repair Relationship With Son Maddox The actor ‘dropped everything’ when he learned the 18-year-old would be in town.

Brad Pitt wants to let bygones be bygones when it comes to his relationship with estranged son Maddox!

The Once Upon A Time In Hollywood star, 56, reportedly skipped the BAFTAs on Sunday, February 2, in an attempt to spend time with his eldest son and mend their strained bond, The Sun reported.

The actor decided to pull out of the awards show at “the last minute” due to “family obligations.” It was also reported he changed his plans after learning his 18-year-old, who attends college in South Korea, was in town.

“Maddox gave Brad the chance to talk and he dropped everything,” a source told The Sun. “Being a father is the most important thing in his life and he would do anything to repair their relationship.”

“Maddox has been away at university so when Brad found out he was going to be around and they could have a conversation, he cancelled the UK trip,” the source added.

As RadarOnline.com readers know, Brad and Maddox’s relationship went downhill after an alleged fight broke out on an airplane. Their feud led to his divorce from Angelina Jolie. His split from the actress later affected his relationship with the rest of his children, as Angelina, 44, did everything in her power to try to win full custody. At one point, Brad went more than 900 days without being spotted with his children in public. Now that he and his ex have hashed out the details of their custody agreement, however, he’s committed to being more present.

As Radar previously reported, Brad purchased them material gifts and even took the summer off to “make up for lost time.” Still, his bond with Maddox needs more work.

When In Touch Weekly asked if his A-list father will come visit him, Maddox shrugged and replied, “Um, I don’t know about that.” The teen then shrugged his shoulders after the reporter questioned if his relationship with his famous father was “sort of over.”

“Whatever happens, happens,” Maddox answered.

Brad was later noticeably absent when the college student celebrated his 18th birthday and moved to South Korea to start school. On Sunday, however, Brad put aside his acting duties to prioritize his son.

As Brad attempted to work on his relationship with his son, he tasked his costar with the responsibility of reading his acceptance speech at the 2020 BAFTAs. When he was announced as the winner of the best actor award for his role in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Margot Robbie read his hilarious speech.

“He starts by saying, ‘Hey Britain, heard you just became single, welcome to the club,’” she said as the star-studded crowd —Prince William andKate Middleton included — roared with laughter.

“He says that he is going to name this [Prince] Harry,” Robbie, 29, continued while holding up the actor’s award. “Because he is really excited about bringing it back to the States with him.”