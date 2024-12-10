Amber Heard Shields Daughter's Face as Actress Is Spotted Leaving Bakery in Madrid After Revealing She's Expecting Her Second Child

Amber Heard has been spotted with her daughter outside a bakery in Madrid just days after confirming she's expecting her second child. RadarOnline.com can reveal the famous ex of Johnny Depp was bundled up as she and 3-year-old Oonagh left the eatery with a brown paper bag in hand, making a rare public appearance after her bombshell pregnancy announcement.

Source: MEGA Heard was photographed carrying a brown paper bag while wearing a warm winter outfit.

The Aquaman actress has been living a much quieter life since fleeing to Spain with her young daughter following her highly-publicized defamation trial with Depp in 2022. The latest photos of the 38-year-old show her bundled in a black suede jacket with a beige Sherpa trim, which she paired with a tan sweater and boyfriend jeans.

Source: MEGA The actress fled to Spain with her daughter, Oonagh, shortly after her 2022 defamation trial.

Heard remained on the incognito side with black sunglasses and a black hat for most of the walk, but revealed a makeup-less look once she took the glasses off. The actress was seen carrying a large, brown paper bag from the bakery in one hand, along with a black purse and water bottle in the other.

At one point, Heard was photographed carrying her daughter's pink backpack as she protectively walked with her arm around her, seemingly shielding her face from photographers. Oonagh appeared to be wearing a colorful Sherpa coat of her own, striped pink pants, and white sneakers.

Source: MEGA Heard seemingly tried to shield her 3-year-old daughter's face from cameras during the public outing.

Last week, RadarOnline.com revealed Heard was expecting her second child, though sources confirmed she was still "early in the pregnancy". The pregnancy comes three years after Heard had Oonagh via surrogacy in April 2021. Details on her daughter's biological father have never been given, however – with Heard saying she is both her "mom and dad".

Heard has openly expressed her wish to have more children on her own terms, and while details about her current pregnancy remain scarce, a spokesperson confirmed she and her daughter are excited for the future. They said: "It is still quite early in the pregnancy, so you will appreciate that we do not want to go into much detail at this stage. Suffice to say that Amber is delighted both for herself and Oonagh Paige."

Heard previously opened up about her decision to have her daughter, whose birth she kept a secret for three months. She shared an Instagram post in July 2021 that included a photo of her cuddling Oonagh on her chest.

She wrote: "Four years ago, I decided I wanted to have a child. I wanted to do it on my own terms. "I now appreciate how radical it is for us as women to think about one of the most fundamental parts of our destinies in this way. I hope we arrive at a point in which it’s normalized to not want a ring in order to have a crib."

Since becoming a mother, the actress has largely kept her life with her daughter out of the public eye, mostly avoiding social media. She has especially kept life on the down-low after Depp's victorious 2022 defamation trial against her, where he sued Heard over claims of physical harm she made in a 2018 newspaper op-ed.

Source: MEGA Heard kept her look incognito with a black hat and sunglasses as she strolled through Madrid.

Depp and Heard originally met in 2009 and started dating three years later, eventually marrying in a civil ceremony in 2016. Heard filed for divorce later that year and accused Depp of being abusive throughout their entire relationship.

The Hollywood star has been open about how she'll describe the battle to her daughter in the future, saying she plans to wait until Oonagh is old enough to fully comprehend the situation. She said in 2022: "I think no matter what, it will mean something. I did the right thing. I did everything I could to stand up for myself and the truth."

Source: MEGA The actress confirmed she was expecting her second child last week after welcoming Oonagh via surrogacy three years ago.