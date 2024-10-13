Kim Kardashian's Suck-Up Pals Blamed for Her New Chipmunk Cheeks: 'She's Surrounding Herself With Plastic Surgery-Loving Yes Men'
Kim Kardashian is normalizing her obsession with plastic surgery by surrounding herself with a pack of plastic surgery-loving pals, sources told RadarOnline.com.
Tongues are wagging outside her inner circle about her over-the-top chipmunk cheeks, as these photos reveal!
The reality queen showed off her puffed-up puss at a gala in New York on September 9, and it was said to be the talk of the night.
Said a source: "Kim's no stranger to the plastic surgeon's office but she's really coming across as more waxlike than ever.
"Her cheeks are so beefed up they look like apples, and the rest of her face just looks weird."
Chicago-based plastic surgeon Dr. Otto Placik said; "It appears she has filler in her cheeks as well as in her lower eyelids and lips. She may also have undergone buccal fat extraction to accentuate this."
Said a source: "Kim's single and has her eyes on dating someone with superstar status, but she's not doing herself any favors with all these tweaks to her face.
"The problem is her friends are just as obsessed with plastic surgery, so no one's telling her the truth about how she looks."
The 43-year-old divorced mom of four spent the summer rubbing shoulders with A-list power players, and our source said she was desperate to look her best.
But behind her back, added the source, people are whispering that she should lay off the fillers because she's "starting to look like the bride of Frankenstein!"
