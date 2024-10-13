Your tip
Loudmouth Matt Gaetz's Law License In Peril As He's Facing Disbarment Over Drug-Fueled Sex Party 17-Year-Old Girl

matt gaetz law licensei in peril
Source: MEGA

Matt Gaetz's law license is in peril as he's facing disbarment over a drug-fueled sex party scandal involving a 17-year-old girl.

By:

Oct. 13 2024, Published 7:30 a.m. ET

Loudmouth Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz has been accused of cavorting in a booze-and drug-fueled sex party with a 17-year-old girl.

Now, the attorney – who was suspended from practicing law over unpaid fees in 2021 – is facing a formal complaint to disbar him for engaging in “criminal conduct”, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The allegations surfaced in federal court affidavits that place the 42-year-old politician inside the Florida home of pals Christopher E. Dorworth during a wild part allegedly featuring cocaine, ecstasy and marijuana – and sexual activity with a junior high school student.

matt gaetz law licensei in peril
Source: MEGA

Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz allegedly engaged in sexual activity with a junior high school student.

The girl has only been identified by her initials, A.B.

The bombshell affidavits stem from a 2023 federal lawsuit Dorworth filed against convicted child molester and government snitch Joel Greenberg, who sparked the since-abandoned 2021 Department of Justice sex trafficking and misconduct investigation into Gaetz, a firebrand Republican.

matt gaetz law licensei in peril
Source: MEGA

Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz was suspended from practicing law over unpaid fees in 2021.

“The discover taken in this case to date reflects that on Saturday, July 15, 2017 … Dosworth hosted hosted a party at his residence … with the following guests present: (1) A.B.; (2) K.M.; (3) B.G.; (4) Matt Gaetz,” read the court documents.

Eyewitness “K.M.” claimed in the court filings teenager A.B. was naked and the guests were there to “engage in sexual activities.”

Gaetz has vehemently denied the allegations.

matt gaetz law licensei in peril
Source: MEGA

Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz has vehemently denied the allegations of his involvement in sexual activities.

“Congressman Gaetz has never participated” in such activities, according to his spokesman. “If people said otherwise, they are either confused or lying.”

Following the stunning court filings, Florida activist Chaz Stevens filed a complaint against Gaetz with the Florida Bar Association charging misconduct and seeking to strip the embattled pol of his law license, this masthead has confirmed.

Doworth, who had accused Greenberg of defamation, subsequently dropped his lawsuit – but the case is still pending as lawyers battle to recoup legal fees.

Greenberg made national headlines in 2021 with the release of a so-called confession letter implicating Gaetz in sex-trafficking ring operating along the Florida panhandle.

matt gaetz law licensei in peril
Source: MEGA

According to his spokesperson, Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz 'has never participated' in underage sex trafficking.

“From time to time, gas money or gifts, rent or partial tuition payments were made to several of these girls, including the individual who was not yet 19,” stated the letter.

“I did see the acts occur firsthand and Venmo transactions, Cash App or other payments were made to these girls on behalf of the Congressman.”

Greenberg, a former Seminole County tax collector, was eventually sentenced in a plea deal to 11 years behind bars for underage sex trafficking, wire fraud, stalking, identity theft and conspiring to defraud the U.S. government.

