Loudmouth Matt Gaetz's Law License In Peril As He's Facing Disbarment Over Drug-Fueled Sex Party 17-Year-Old Girl

Loudmouth Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz has been accused of cavorting in a booze-and drug-fueled sex party with a 17-year-old girl.

Now, the attorney – who was suspended from practicing law over unpaid fees in 2021 – is facing a formal complaint to disbar him for engaging in “criminal conduct”, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The allegations surfaced in federal court affidavits that place the 42-year-old politician inside the Florida home of pals Christopher E. Dorworth during a wild part allegedly featuring cocaine, ecstasy and marijuana – and sexual activity with a junior high school student.