Michael Madsen 'Meltdown' Over War With Estranged Wife: 'Reservoir Dogs' Star 'Convinced Her Neglect and Boozing Drove Son to Suicide'

Just one month after being busted for domestic violence, troubled actor Michael Madsen has filed for divorce from his estranged wife, DeAnna, howling she drove their son to suicide.

The tragedy left the 67-year-old Reservoir Dogs star unhinged and potentially heading down the same path as his son Hudson, a decorated Afghanistan war veteran who died by a self-inflicted gunshot wound in 2022, sources told RadarOnline.com.