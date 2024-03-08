Home > Exclusives > The Bachelor Exclusive Divorce Settlement: ‘Bachelorette’ Star DeAnna Pappas Awarded $1k Per Month in Child Support, Agrees Not to Drink Excessively Around Kids Source: MEGA The exes reached a deal on support. By: Ryan Naumann Mar. 8 2024, Published 10:45 a.m. ET

Bachelorette star DeAnna Pappas and her ex-husband Stephen Stagliano reached a settlement over child and spousal support in court. According to the deal, obtained by RadarOnline.co, the reality star, who appeared on season 11 of The Bachelor and then on season 4 of The Bachelorette, will be paid $1,000 per month in child support for their 2 children.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The couple before the split.

On top of that, she will receive an additional $1,500 per month in spousal support. Stephen will continue to pay the spousal checks unless DeAnna gets remarried. The exes listed their date of marriage as October 22, 2011, and date of separation as January 24, 2023.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: ABC DeAnna on the reality show.

Per their deal, the exes will share uninsured health-care costs for their children. In addition, both parties agreed to split the costs of their children’s post-secondary school/college education until each child obtains a bachelor’s degree.

Article continues below advertisement

“The Court further finds that the parties have carefully bargained in this Stipulated Judgment on Reserved Issues concerning all issues relating to spousal support, including the amount of spousal support, its non- modifiability, and terminating events. The power of any Court to modify the spousal support orders hereinabove is cut off forever,” the judge noted. In addition, Stephen started a new company after the separation called Story Games Inc. They both agreed DeAnna will receive 5% of the net sale proceeds if the company sells.

Source: MEGA The couple agreed not to drink excessively around their kids.

Article continues below advertisement

DeAnna walked away with several bank accounts and all her jewelry. Her ex kept his 2013 Kia Soul, a couple bank accounts, his retirement account and all his watches. As we previously reported, the couple had previously agreed to share joint custody of their 2 kids but said neither was allowed to drink excessively when they had the children.

It read, “neither party shall drink alcohol in excess of the legal limit during their custody periods, or have a child and/or children in their custody and control when being intoxicated.” In addition, both agreed not to consume narcotics or restricted dangerous drugs within 12 hours before or during periods of time with the kids.

Article continues below advertisement

DeAnna married Stephen after meeting his brother Michael on season 5 of The Bachelorette. Following their split, she released a statement to their fans.

Source: MEGA She was awarded several bank accounts in the settlement.

“It is with immense sadness, Stephen & I have decided to end our relationship as a couple. We have been working hard for a long time — both as a married couple & as individuals — & have come to the conclusion to remain separate,” DeAnna wrote. She added, “We remain loving parents to our beautiful children, Addison & Austin, & will continue to raise them together with love & faith. We ask you to respect our privacy during this difficult time as we navigate the new normal. We want to thank our dear friends & family for your endless support & many, many prayers during what has become the most difficult time of our lives.” A couple of weeks later, DeAnna officially filed for divorce. She initially asked for primary custody.