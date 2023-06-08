‘The Bachelor’ Star DeAnna Pappas Settles Custody Battle, Agrees Not To Drink Alcohol Excessively While Watching Kids

The parties agreed to joint custody of their daughter Addison Marie and son Austin. As part of the agreement, both agreed not to consume narcotics or restricted dangerous drugs within 12 hours before or during periods of time with the kids.

Further, a provision was added that states, “neither party shall drink alcohol in excess of the legal limit during their custody periods, or have a child and/or children in their custody and control when being intoxicated. Neither party shall operate or attempt to operate a motor vehicle with the children in the car if they have consumed alcohol in excess of the legal limit.”

The two also agreed not to trash the other in front of their children.