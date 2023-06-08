‘The Bachelor’ Star DeAnna Pappas Settles Custody Battle, Agrees Not To Drink Alcohol Excessively While Watching Kids
The Bachelor star DeAnna Pappas and her ex-husband Stephen Stagliano have settled their custody battle — and both agreed to not drink excessively around their kids, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, DeAnna & Stephen hashed out a deal over their kids but are still fighting over support.
The parties agreed to joint custody of their daughter Addison Marie and son Austin. As part of the agreement, both agreed not to consume narcotics or restricted dangerous drugs within 12 hours before or during periods of time with the kids.
Further, a provision was added that states, “neither party shall drink alcohol in excess of the legal limit during their custody periods, or have a child and/or children in their custody and control when being intoxicated. Neither party shall operate or attempt to operate a motor vehicle with the children in the car if they have consumed alcohol in excess of the legal limit.”
The two also agreed not to trash the other in front of their children.
DeAnna appeared on season 11 of The Bachelor and then on season 4 of The Bachelorette. She ended up marrying Stephen, whose brother Michael appeared on season 5 of The Bachelorette.
The two were married on October 22, 2011, in Georgia. In January, the couple announced they were splitting after 11 years.
“It is with immense sadness, Stephen & I have decided to end our relationship as a couple. We have been working hard for a long time — both as a married couple & as individuals — & have come to the conclusion to remain separate,” she wrote on social media.
She added, “We remain loving parents to our beautiful children, Addison & Austin, & will continue to raise them together with love & faith. We ask you to respect our privacy during this difficult time as we navigate the new normal. We want to thank our dear friends & family for your endless support & many, many prayers during what has become the most difficult time of our lives.”
A couple of weeks later, DeAnna pulled the trigger and officially filed for divorce. She asked the court to award her primary custody of the couple’s two children.
In addition, she demanded the court award her monthly spousal support and cut her ex off from collecting any such support.
Stephen demanded DeAnna not be awarded primary custody. He asked that they share joint custody of their kids. He claimed they have been separated since August of last year.
The case is ongoing.