Epstein Scandal-Hit Prince Andrew's Two Daughters Eugenie and Beatrice 'Groveling to King Charles to Let Him Back Into Royal Fold'
Palace aides fears all the king’s horses and all the king’s men can never put the scandal-scarred monarchy back together again.
But now, RadarOnline.com can reveal, Prince Andrew’s daughters, princesses Eugenie and Beatrice, are desperately trying to make peace and reunite their shattered royal family.
Eugenie, 34, and 36-year-old Beatrice, still grieving their grandmother Queen Elizabeth’s death in 2022, are eager to bring King Charles’ clan back together.
The pair especially want their uncle to mend fences with his stubborn sex creep kid brother Prince Andrew, sources said.
A top royal source said: “The two princesses have spoken to their uncle, asking him to forgive Andrew and for the two brothers to mend fences.
"But it remains to be seen if their requests have been heard.”
In August 2021, the royal family was infuriated when Andrew was sued in the U.S. by Jeffrey Epstein sex slave Virginia Giuffre, who claimed she’d been pimped out to the prince as a teenager.
Andrew denied all charges.
Epstein, who was found suspiciously hanging in his Manhattan prison cell while awaiting trial for sex trafficking in 2019, and his girlfriend-madam Ghislaine Maxwell, used Giuffre as a “sex slave” to please other powerful men, including Andrew, she claimed in her lawsuit.
Giuffre said Beatrice and Eugenie’s dad sexually assaulted her on three occasions when she was under 18 — the first in 2011 when Epstein and socialite Maxwell took her to a London nightclub with Andrew.
In the court documents, Giuffre insisted she was after forced into sex with 41-year-old Andrew, fearing the power, wealth and authority of Epstein, Maxwell and the prince.
Andrew settled the suit in August 2021, paying Giuffre an estimated $1 million – all while insisting he’d done nothing wrong.
“The queen and Charles were both shocked over the allegations against Andrew,” said a source.
“Although the prince still insists he was not guilty, Charles and the queen stripped him of some of his honors, and he is no longer a working royal.”
King Charles also stated if Andrew can’t privately fund the high cost of maintenance and security for his current home, the 30-room, seven-bedroom Royal Lodge on the grounds of Windsor, where he’s lived since 2002, then he’ll have to move.
But Andrew is resisting the king’s decree.
If he’s forced out, Andrew will need to seek another, smaller home, perhaps Harry and Meghan’s former dwelling, Frogmore Cottage, because he is not going to get any more financial support from the monarch.
“Beatrice and Eugenie love their father, and of course want to believe him,” the source noted. “They don’t want him to have to leave his home, a place where they all shared so many happy times.”
The source also said, “Their mother, Sarah Ferguson, still lives at the Royal Lodge with Andrew, so it would remove both of their parents from their much-loved home.”
As RadarOnline.com also previously revealed, renegade royals Prince Harry, 40, the princess’ cousin, and his high-maintenance wife and former TV B-actress, Meghan, 43, have also become outcasts after quitting their royal duties in 2020 and splitting for America, where they live in a $14 million Montecito, California, compound and have been selling their royal celebrity for big bucks.
The princesses have also reached out to their cousins, princes Harry and William, asking them to heal the rift that has grown between them.
“The sisters have always been closed to Harry and William,” said the source. “And now that both men have children of their own, Bea and Eugenie want their kids to all grow up knowing their cousins and being part of a united family.”
Beatrice has a three-year-old daughter, Sienna, and Eugenie is mom of sons August, 3, and Ernest, 1, and they felt it’s important for their kids to be close to Meghan and Harry’s kids, Archie, 5, and Lilibet, 3, as well as William and Kate’s children, George, 11, Charlotte, 9 and Louis, 6.
“The girls desperately want the family to reunite,” said the source. “And they are doing their best to make a royal reunion happen.”
