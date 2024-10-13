Epstein Scandal-Hit Prince Andrew's Two Daughters Eugenie and Beatrice 'Groveling to King Charles to Let Him Back Into Royal Fold'

Palace aides fears all the king’s horses and all the king’s men can never put the scandal-scarred monarchy back together again.

But now, RadarOnline.com can reveal, Prince Andrew’s daughters, princesses Eugenie and Beatrice, are desperately trying to make peace and reunite their shattered royal family.

Eugenie, 34, and 36-year-old Beatrice, still grieving their grandmother Queen Elizabeth’s death in 2022, are eager to bring King Charles’ clan back together.

The pair especially want their uncle to mend fences with his stubborn sex creep kid brother Prince Andrew, sources said.