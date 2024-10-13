Jealous Joe Jonas Secretly Raging Over Sophie Turner's New Romance With Posh Peregrine Pearson
Game of Thrones stunner Sophie Turner is boasting her blue blood beau, Peregrine “Perry” Pearson, is twice the man her ex-hubby, Joe Jonas, will ever be – as the bitter boy bander sings the blues, sources told RadarOnline.com.
Said one insider: “Joe’s trying to act all macho and is saying he totally doesn’t care that Sophie’s with Peregrine now – but he absolutely cares.
"It’s humiliating she bounces back so fast and he’s still single."
According to sources, the Jonas Brother pop star, 35, is still smarting over the collapse of his four-year marriage to the British beauty, 28 – and her red-hot romance with the 29-year-old aristocrat is making him even morose!
Said the insider: “It’s hard enough without her flaunting this relationship. He feels like she’s purposely rubbing it in his face."
As RadarOnline.com reported, Joe and Sophie hit the rocks in September 2023 amid rumors about her penchant for partying and his controlling ways.
Both refuted the incriminating chatter as they engaged in an ugly tug-of-war over their American-born daughters Willa, 4, and Delphine, 2.
The miffed mom even accused the Sucker singer of “abduction” after claiming he refused to relinquish the girls’ passports to block her from returning to England with the tots — a claim Joe denied.
But last month, the warring exes settled their divorce and reached a custody agreement.
Days later, Sophie went Instagram official with her London-based boyfriend, the future 5th Viscount Cowdray.
“When she first got with Perry, everyone – and especially Joe – assumed it would be a quick fling. But they’ve now been together nearly a year and are very serious,” the insider dished.
“She’s saying she’s so much happier dating a Brit, that Peregrine is a better match for her than Joey ever was. It’s clear to everyone this is not a rebound romance. It’s the real deal – and Joe’s burning with jealousy!”
The mopey musician is “extra bitter” because his relationship with model Stormi Bree hit the skids in June, according to another source.
The source said: “It crashed and burned after only a few months because Joe’s still too hung on Sophie. It really burns him that Sophie hasn’t had the same issue.”
“What he needs is to work on himself and not worry about what Sophie’s doing – but that’s easier said than done.
"What’s more likely is he’ll hop into another relationship just to prove she can’t one-up him."
