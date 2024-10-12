Billy Ray Cyrus' Ex-Wife Firerose Lays Bare Her Trauma Over Their Torturous Marriage: 'I Would Have Told My 22-Year-Old Self to RUN'

During a recent interview, the Austrailian singer revealed how their relationship began over a decade ago when they first met in Los Angeles, but took a turn for the worse as Firerose admitted she wished she had avoided the union altogether.

Despite Billy Ray's claims of them being "soulmates", Firerose emphasized that she wasn't initially interested in him when they met in 2010.

She met the CMA winner while leaving an audition on the Hollywood lot where Hannah Montana was filmed. The two started chatting and she even recalled petting his dog at the time. The singer claimed he immiediately offered to introduce her to everyone on set.

The couple maintained contact over the years, eventually rekindling a romance during the COVID-19 pandemic.