Billy Ray Cyrus' Ex-Wife Firerose Lays Bare Her Trauma Over Their Torturous Marriage: 'I Would Have Told My 22-Year-Old Self to RUN'

Billy Ray Cyrus' ex-wife Firerose has admitted she wishes she had run away from the singer when they first met.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the 34-year-old finalised her divorce to the 63-year-old country star over "irreconcilable differences".
During a recent interview, the Austrailian singer revealed how their relationship began over a decade ago when they first met in Los Angeles, but took a turn for the worse as Firerose admitted she wished she had avoided the union altogether.
Despite Billy Ray's claims of them being "soulmates", Firerose emphasized that she wasn't initially interested in him when they met in 2010.
She met the CMA winner while leaving an audition on the Hollywood lot where Hannah Montana was filmed. The two started chatting and she even recalled petting his dog at the time. The singer claimed he immiediately offered to introduce her to everyone on set.
The couple maintained contact over the years, eventually rekindling a romance during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Firerose admitted: "I couldn't have seen 10 years into the future. When I think about what I just went through, I would have told my 22-year-old self to run in the opposite direction and never look back.
"He'd say bizarre things like, ''We're going to have this epic love story beyond anything you can imagine. We're going to have twins, and call them Melody and Harmony.'"
She also claimed he promised to take her to ride horses around his Nashville farm and to a special beach in California.
Firerose told Stellar she became isolated from her family and friends during her turbulent relationship with the country music singer, but said she believed he was being "protective" of her at the start.
She recalled: "All of a sudden, instead of being my normal lively, outgoing self, I became very introverted unless we were working or together in public, where I'd often try to be overly positive as I was scared to let anyone see how devastatingly withdrawn I'd become."
Firerose also claimed Billy Ray's May 23 divorce filing came just one day before she was due to undergo the first of two planned surgeries for a preventive mastectomy.
She decided to undergo the procedure after discovering she has the BRCA1 gene mutation, which increases the likelihood that a person could develop cancer.
Firerose claimed she postponed the surgery and left Billy Ray's farm the following day and hasn't spoken to her now-ex-husband since.
She underwent her mastectomy surgery last month.
During their increasingly contentious divorce, the Achy Breaky Heart singer fought back against the claim by asking a judge to subpoena her medical records.
