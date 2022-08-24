‘Irreconcilable Differences': Tory Lanez’ Lawyer Drops Troubled Rapper In Battle With ‘Love & Hip Hop’ Star Over Alleged Nightclub Assault

Prince’s lawsuit seeks unspecified damages for the alleged physical, psychological, and mental distress “from blunt force trauma” to his neck, chest, and back.

As RadarOnline.com first reported, Lanez has argued his actions were done in self-defense. In his motion to dismiss, he cited the law, “A person is justified in using or threatening to use force against another when and to the extent that the person reasonably believes that such conduct is necessary to defend himself or another against the other’s imminent use of unlawful force.”

Lanez said both parties played a role in the fights. The case is ongoing. The rapper is also still facing criminal charges in Los Angeles for allegelly shooting Megan Thee Stallion. He has denied being responsible.