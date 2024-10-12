Tupac Shakur's Raging Brother Declares Diddy Is 'High On List' Of Rap Icon's Murder Suspects — As Kourtney Kardashian Fumes Over Combs Sex Abuse Gag
Sean 'Diddy' Combs is "high on the list" of potential suspects involved in the murder of Tupac Shakur.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Hit 'Em Up rapper's brother, Mopreme Shakur has "doubts" over the disgraced music mogul's recent attempts to distance himself from Tupac's death.
Mopreme, 57, spoke on Piers Morgan Uncensored about the fatal drive-by Las Vegas shooting in 1996 and discussed theories around how Diddy allegedly played a part in the hit on his brother.
Over a decade after Tupac's death the late rapper's sibling revealed how Combs called him in 2008 to profess his innocence.
Mopreme explained: "He's basically said he ain't had nothing to do with my brother’s murder.
"I told him, 'The truth is still yet to come out, so we gonna see'.
"Here we are 27 - 28 years later and there looks like there is some doubt in that statement."
Mopreme doubled down on his suspicions, telling Piers he wasn't convinced with Combs' complete denial.
He said: "I have my doubts ... I don’t believe it was 100% honest statement - so again, we have to find out what is true and what’s false, what’s real and what’s fake."
Piers asked: "You think he was lying?"
Tupac's brother responded: "Quite possibly and it's kinda looking that way, in my opinion.
"The theory involving him [Diddy] is quite high on the list."
- Diddy Hit By Fresh Tupac Shakur Shooting and Murder Accusations: Crime Scene Expert Declares She Has Proof 'Sex Predator' Was Linked to Rapper's Slaughter
- Jailed Diddy Is 'Dead Man Walking Behind Bars Just Like Jeffrey Epstein' — Due to His 'Ties' to Tupac Murder
- Brutal Untold Story of Diddy's Bust Exposed — and the Shocking Secret Reasons Experts Fear He Will Be Executed in Jail
DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.
Mopreme said he doesn't believe Diddy definitely played a part in the assassination but that it is a theory that needs to be investigated.
He told the host: "We gonna see. Just like I told him. I’m not saying nothing until this investigation is over. And then we will see what it is.
"Everybody knows the suspicions, everybody knows the theories, especially now, (people) are thinking it might be possible, we gonna see."
Several jokes have been made at Diddy's expense since he was arrested and charged for sex trafficking and sexual abuse.
Travis Barker's son, Landon Barker, held his 21st birthday party in West Hollywood on Wednesday, October 9, where servers at the Harriet carried bottles of baby oil with flashing lights, referencing the 1,000 bottles of baby oil allegedly found in Combs' home during his arrest.
According to the Daily Mail, Kourtney Kardashian was not in on this joke at all and was mortified when she realized what was happening.
A source told the outlet: "She wanted to leave because she was afraid of being associated with this joke. But it was too late, and she confronted Travis. He claimed it wasn't his idea either, but they both knew how distasteful it was.
"They were just really hoping it wouldn't go public. Landon made a mockery of something very serious at a time when the family is keen to distance themselves from Diddy."
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.