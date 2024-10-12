Tupac Shakur's Raging Brother Declares Diddy Is 'High On List' Of Rap Icon's Murder Suspects — As Kourtney Kardashian Fumes Over Combs Sex Abuse Gag

Mopreme, 57, spoke on Piers Morgan Uncensored about the fatal drive-by Las Vegas shooting in 1996 and discussed theories around how Diddy allegedly played a part in the hit on his brother.

Over a decade after Tupac's death the late rapper's sibling revealed how Combs called him in 2008 to profess his innocence.

Mopreme explained: "He's basically said he ain't had nothing to do with my brother’s murder.

"I told him, 'The truth is still yet to come out, so we gonna see'.

"Here we are 27 - 28 years later and there looks like there is some doubt in that statement."