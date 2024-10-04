Sydney Sweeney, 27, Furiously Hits Back at Rumors Restaurateur Fiancé Jonathan Davino, 40, Is Funding Her Flash Lifestyle: 'I'm an Independent Woman!'

In a recent interview, Sweeney, 27, said the one narrative she wished would go away is her using her fiancé, Jonathan Davino, 40, for his money.

She told the outlet: "I'm a very successful, independent woman who's worked really hard. I've accomplished and bought everything myself, and I provide for myself and my family."

The blonde bombshell said Davino, whom she's been dating since 2018, is not a financial backer for Fifty-Fifty Films and that his role is to serve as a "sounding board". The young actress stressed it's "nice" to be able to talk about the thing she loves most with the people she loves.

She explained: "I would love to set the record straight. You can be in a healthy relationship with someone and also be very successful without needing the man. We're teammates. We're in it together. And we want to see each other succeed."

The couple got engaged in 2022 after they began dating in 2018.