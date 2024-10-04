Sydney Sweeney, 27, Furiously Hits Back at Rumors Restaurateur Fiancé Jonathan Davino, 40, Is Funding Her Flash Lifestyle: 'I'm an Independent Woman!'
Sydney Sweeney is fighting gossip her fiancé is funding her lavish life.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Euphoria actress is infuriated at the rumors – and has hit back by saying she’s an "independent woman".
In a recent interview, Sweeney, 27, said the one narrative she wished would go away is her using her fiancé, Jonathan Davino, 40, for his money.
She told the outlet: "I'm a very successful, independent woman who's worked really hard. I've accomplished and bought everything myself, and I provide for myself and my family."
The blonde bombshell said Davino, whom she's been dating since 2018, is not a financial backer for Fifty-Fifty Films and that his role is to serve as a "sounding board". The young actress stressed it's "nice" to be able to talk about the thing she loves most with the people she loves.
She explained: "I would love to set the record straight. You can be in a healthy relationship with someone and also be very successful without needing the man. We're teammates. We're in it together. And we want to see each other succeed."
The couple got engaged in 2022 after they began dating in 2018.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the actress' father had to file for Chapter 7 in October 2016. In his petition, he listed $17k in assets but $186k in liabilities. He said his average income was $7,850 per month, and his expenses came to $7,690 monthly.
Despite earning her own fortune from acting and producing several blockbuster films in recent years, Sweeney spoke candidly about how careful she is with her spending.
She told Glamour: "I come from a family where I saw my parents lose everything, and I am terrified of that. That fear will always be instilled in me. I'm a huge saver. I don't just go and spend money. I like to invest. I like real estate. I like making, hopefully, smart choices with the money I'm making. But I don't think I'll ever actually feel comfortable."
Sweeney established her own production company in 2020 and has produced Immaculate with Davino as her producing partner.
Her and Davino's next movie is a biopic about the life of pro boxer Christy Martin.
The young actress became a household name after her breakthrough performance in HBO's Euphoria alongside Zendaya, Hunter Schafer, Jacob Elordi and the late Angus Cloud.
She has also garnered several lucrative endorsement deals with big companies like Miu Miu, Armani, Bai Drinks, Guess, Ford, Laneige, Parade and Frankie Bikinis.
