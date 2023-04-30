Your tip
Sydney Sweeney Steps Out For NYC Date Night with Fiancé Jonathan Davino as Glen Powell Romance Rumors Swirl

Apr. 30 2023, Published 12:00 p.m. ET

Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney enjoyed a night out in New York City with her fiancé, Jonathan Davino, Saturday night in an attempt to lay breakup rumors to rest, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The 25-year-old actress was snapped side-by-side with Davino as they both wore all-black outfits while walking down the streets of the Big Apple.

Sweeney rocked a pair of knee-high leather boots, a matching jacket covered in vertical silver zippers over a short-cut dress and accessorized the look with hoop earrings.

Davino also sported a black leather jacket with a t-shirt, dark pants and dress shoes as he escorted her from an Armani Beauty event earlier that night.

As RadarOnline covered yesterday, the young starlet left her Los Angeles home solo after only being home for around five minutes — without her wedding ring.

This, following her 34-year-old co-star Glen Powell's recent break-up with glamour model Gigi Paris, caused rumors of a potential affair between the Anyone But You stars to spread like wildfire.

On Wednesday, April 26, Paris took to Instagram and posted a video of herself walking down the street, also in an all-black outfit, with the caption: "Know your worth & onto the next."

She later took to her Instagram Stories to post a meal she had with a friend, describing it as a "perfect soirée" on a post with the caption "new beginnings" and a bouquet emoji.

Photos and video from the set showed the level of chemistry the two actors had with one another, with one clip showing Powell dipping Sweeney in a Dirty Dancing-style move while they were in-between takes.

According to a crew member from the set of the Netflix movie, the chemistry spilled over whenever cameras stopped rolling.

"To be honest, we thought they were already a couple," the insider said.

"I knew him from Top Gun. But I just assumed they were a couple in real life," they continued. "That's what it looked like to most of us. And to some of the extras as well. There was talk about it during (production) breaks that they seemed close from day one."

Other sources have told RadarOnline that Sweeney is still happily engaged and not dating Powell — with the "flirting" and public outings between the two being nothing more than momentum to drum up their upcoming rom-com.

