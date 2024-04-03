REVEALED: Sydney Sweeney's Dad Filed for Bankruptcy Two Years Before Actress Hit It Big in Hollywood
Sydney Sweeney’s family faced serious financial issues before she skyrocketed to the A-list and could pay off her mom’s mortgage.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Sweeney’s father Steven filed for Chapter 7 in October 2016. He had split from the actress’ mom Lisa before the bankruptcy.
In his petition, he listed $17k in assets but $186k in liabilities. He said his average income was $7,850 per month and his expenses came to $7,690 monthly.
Steven said he paid his ex-Lisa $,3500 per month in support. His assets included a 1993 Toyota Land Cruiser, $200 in household goods, $300 in electronics, and $750 in clothes. At the time, he said he had $20 in cash and $300 in the bank.
His liabilities included $82k to Bank of America for “charges,” $85k to Timberland Bank over unpaid loans and another $15k to USAA Credit.
Steven said he was employed at the Washington Restaurant Association and pulled in $10k per month. He said he provided support to his then 16-year-old and his 18-year-old daughter, Sydney.
In his petition, Steven said he was paying $1,100 per month for his “daughter’s college tuition.” Sweeney attended college before breaking it big. He also listed that the actress had been gifted a 2002 Volvo. The actress previously spoke about the car helping her get around LA.
The court discharged Steven’s debt in January 2017.
Last month, the Euphoria star revealed she recently paid off her mom’s mortgage.
She told WhoWhatWear that she “always dreamt of being able to take care of [her] parents [Lisa and Steven Sweeney].”
“My parents sacrificed so much to support my dream, and they lost so much during it,” Sweeney told Variety last year. "I just felt a responsibility to show them that it was worth it."
“My mom grew up with barely anything. She got her GED when she was 16; she worked five jobs to put herself through school; she took care of her brothers,” Sweeney revealed. “She takes care of everyone.”
Sweeney spoke about moving to LA with her family when she was 13 to pursue her dream of becoming an actress. She said her family lived in a motel room.
“We lived in one room. My mom and I shared a bed and my dad and little brother shared a couch,” she said.
The actress was raised in Spokane, Washington. "It was hard because L.A. is very different from Spokane," Sweeney said. "The cost of a big city versus a small city is vastly different and challenging as well."
Sweeney’s parents divorced as she was becoming a household name. Lisa currently resides in Washington while Steven lives in Mexico.
Sweeny hit it big in 2018’s Everything Sucks! — and went on to star in The Handmaid’s Tale, Sharp Objects and Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood. Her breakout hit came in 2019 with HBO’s Euphoria.