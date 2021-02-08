Speaking out. Brandi Glanville responded to social media users after tweeting about Armie Hammer amid the actor’s ongoing scandal.

“Dear @armiehammer You can have my rib cage. How do you just keep getting hotter and hotter #letsbbq,” the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, 48, wrote on Monday, February 8. After receiving major backlash from her thousands of followers, Glanville hit back with, “I’m not sorry I don’t take it back it was a f–king joke clearly I need my rib cage but maybe he can have one my kidneys — Get some hobbies.”

The former Bravo star’s comments come following the news that Hammer, 34, was dropped by his agency and publicist amid an ongoing scandal following alleged leaked Instagram direct messages, per The Hollywood Reporter. The Call Me By Your Name actor’s name first started trending online in early January after unverified screenshots were shared on Twitter in which the actor allegedly detailed his sexual fantasies, including rape and cannibalism, among others.

After exiting his role in the upcoming movie Shotgun Wedding, Hammer told TMZ in a statement that he would not be “responding to these bulls—t claims.” Days later, one of Hammer’s ex-girlfriends, Paige Lorenze, discussed their past relationship during an interview with the Daily Mail, claiming that he branded her and “wanted to find a doctor in LA, so that he could remove one of my ribs.” In a statement to Us Weekly, Hammer’s lawyer denied Lorenze’s allegations, calling them “patently untrue.”

Prior to his scandal, The Social Network alum was married to Elizabeth Chambers for 10 years before calling it quits in July 2020. The exes share two kids together, and she addressed the ongoing controversy with an Instagram post on February 2. “I am shocked, heartbroken, and devastated,” Chambers, 38, wrote, noting that she “will not be commenting further on this matter.”