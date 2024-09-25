Former Cellmate of Madeleine McCann Suspect Claims Convicted Pedophile Confessed to Finding and 'Abducting Child' in Portugal During Burglary Spree

Laurentiu Codin, who was imprisoned with Brueckner, described how the convicted pedophile confided in him during their time together. According to Codin, Brueckner first asked him if he was in prison for child-related offenses, attempting to bond over shared crimes, The Sun reported.

During their conversations, Brueckner allegedly admitted to taking a child during a break-in in Portugal. "He told me that in Portugal, he had stolen there," Codin testified. "He was in an area of hotels where rich people live. And when he went to the hotel area, there was an open window somewhere. And he would have entered this window for money and gold. However, he did not find any money, but came across a child and took it with him."