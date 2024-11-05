Harris Victory 'Worst Case Scenario' Predicted by Top Political Commentator: Tanks Storming Capitol, Bloody Civil War Erupting and Democracy Imploding

Political pundit Freddy Gray envisioned what may happen following a Trump and a Harris victory, beginning with global stock markets taking a tumble if the 78-year-old wins, and followed by numerous protests including one in Washington, which could possibly include arrests.

Gray also predicts Trump will impose punitive 25 per cent tariffs on all imports from various countries including China and Brazil, and that Tesla CEO Elon Musk will be named the new head of the Department of Government Efficiency.

The pundit also sees acts of violence following a Trump victory, predicting a petrol bomb will be thrown through Steve Bannon's front window, and more people put behind bars.