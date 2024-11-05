Your tip
Harris Victory 'Worst Case Scenario' Predicted by Top Political Commentator: Tanks Storming Capitol, Bloody Civil War Erupting and Democracy Imploding

Photo of Kamala Harris
Source: MEGA

A political pundit predicts what Trump's loyal supporters will do if Harris wins the election.

By:

Nov. 5 2024, Published 4:30 p.m. ET

Kamala Harris edging out Donald Trump to become the next President of the United States can lead to violence and even a civil war.

RadarOnline.com can reveal all that can possibly go down if the controversial Trump doesn't get his way again for the second consecutive election.

harris feature
Source: MEGA

Harris winning the election can lead to violence from Trump's most loyal supporters.

Political pundit Freddy Gray envisioned what may happen following a Trump and a Harris victory, beginning with global stock markets taking a tumble if the 78-year-old wins, and followed by numerous protests including one in Washington, which could possibly include arrests.

Gray also predicts Trump will impose punitive 25 per cent tariffs on all imports from various countries including China and Brazil, and that Tesla CEO Elon Musk will be named the new head of the Department of Government Efficiency.

The pundit also sees acts of violence following a Trump victory, predicting a petrol bomb will be thrown through Steve Bannon's front window, and more people put behind bars.

donald trump election night
Source: MEGA

The pundit predicts an attack on Pennsylvania state capitol buildings if Trump loses.

However, a Harris victory can also bring plenty of chaos from Trump's loyal supporters. According to Gray, a 250-strong "patriot militia" will lead an attack on the Pennsylvania State Capitol buildings, resulting in the death of police officers.

Gray also believes a convoy of tanks from the Pennsylvania National Guard will head towards the Capitol Complex, with heavy gun fire exchanged.

He sees numerous days filled with violence, "Stop the steal" protests, and "strict lockdown security measures" put into place.

Gray predicts current president Joe Biden will invoke emergency powers and order the shutdown of X on National Security grounds. The Department of Homeland Security will also declare that all "insurrectionist: marches will be banned and all "election denying protestors" will be arrested.

While Gray notes the "worst case scenario," the 2024 race has already seen brutal acts of violence including the attempted assassination of Trump during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, in July.

The former reality star, despite the attempt on his life, has not shut down hints of violence, even suggesting Liz Cheney should have "guns trained on her".

Donald Trump

donald trump election night
Source: MEGA

A convoy of tanks from the Pennsylvania National Guard will head towards the Capitol Complex if Trump loses according to a pundit.

Despite the potential of violence from his supporters, Trump doesn't believe he has to remind them to keep things civil regardless of the election results.

While casting a vote for himself alongside his wife, Melania Trump, the former president doubled-down on the claim that his supporters are not violent.

He said: "I don’t have to tell them that there’d be no violence. Of course they’ll be no violence. My supporters are not violent people. I don’t have to tell them. And I certainly don’t want any violence, but I certainly don’t have to tell them."

Trump added: "These are great people. These are people that believe in no violence. Unlike your question. You believe in violence."

maga nuts hate kamala harris fake poll election fascist donald trump
Source: MEGA

The race between Trump and Harris remains incredibly close.

The controversial Trump is clearly not ready to take things in stride if he loses as he and his allies have started to claim there is no verification for overseas or military ballots, and that election officials are using early voting to commit fraud.

Dana Remus, who is leading the Harris legal operation, told The Wall Street Journal: "They have started earlier and we have started earlier too. We never stopped preparing since 2020.

"As soon as (the Republicans) file a case, as soon as they start saying election results can't be trusted, we are prepared to respond."

