Trump Assassination Fury: Former Republican Lawmaker Liz Cheney Slams Ex-President For Declaring She Should Have 'Guns Trained on Her'
Donald Trump has once again spewed asinine comments.
RadarOnline.com can reveal just how Liz Cheney responded after the Republican candidate for President said she should have "guns trained on her".
During a sit-down with Fox News host Tucker Carlson in Arizona on Thursday, Trump called out Cheney while criticizing her father, Dick Cheney, for endorsing his opponent in the election, Kamala Harris.
The former reality star raged: "I don’t blame him for sticking with his daughter, but his daughter is a very dumb individual, very dumb.
"She’s a radical war hawk. Let’s put her with a rifle standing there with nine barrels shooting at her, OK. Let’s see how she feels about it, you know, when the guns are trained on her face."
Trump added: "You know, they’re all war hawks when they’re sitting in Washington in a nice building saying, oh, gee, let’s send — let’s send 10,000 troops right into the mouth of the enemy.”
Trump's shocking words quickly ignited backlash as Cheney herself responded on X: "This is how dictators destroy free nations. They threaten those who speak against them with death."
"We cannot entrust our country and our freedom to a petty, vindictive, cruel, unstable man who wants to be a tyrant,” Cheney continued, and added the hashtag, "women will not be silenced".
Ian Sams, senior adviser for the Harris’ campaign, also ripped Trump for his “dangerous, violent rhetoric”.
He said on MSNBC: “You have Donald Trump, who’s talking about sending a prominent Republican to the firing squad. And you have Vice President Harris talking about sending one to her Cabinet."
Former Rep. Gabby Giffords, who survived an assassination attempt in 2011, also urged Republicans to rebuke Trump over his comments.
She stated: "Declaring that a person should be shot and killed simply for supporting a different candidate is un-American.
"Any Republican who claims to respect the constitution and rule of law has a responsibility to speak out against Donald Trump's dangerous comments immediately."
However, not everyone disagreed with the 78-year-old's comments against Cheney as his campaign national press secretary, Karoline Leavitt, defended Trump.
Leavitt said: "President Trump is 100% correct that warmongers like Liz Cheney are very quick to start wars and send other Americans to fight them, rather than go into combat themselves.
"This is the continuation of the latest fake media outrage days before the election in a blatant attempt to interfere on behalf of Kamala Harris."
Trump and Cheney are no strangers to trading blows, as in March the 58-year-old warned Republican donors to “beware” after the controversial politician took over the RNC.
She said at the time: "Is it just a coincidence that Donald Trump took over the RNC, fired most of its Republican staff, and installed his daughter-law as co-chair at the same time he’s become desperate for money and can’t post bond?"
"Donors better beware,” Cheney added.
Cheney alluded to Trump's struggle to secure an appeal bond following the $454million civil fraud judgment against him in New York.
Meanwhile, Trump is being accused of secretly plotting ways he can claim victory in the U.S election if he loses, expects have warned.
Political commentator Simon Marks says Trump's methods will involve alleging "vote-rigging in states that are not themselves electoral battlegrounds".
