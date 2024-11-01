Trump Assassination Fury: Former Republican Lawmaker Liz Cheney Slams Ex-President For Declaring She Should Have 'Guns Trained on Her'

During a sit-down with Fox News host Tucker Carlson in Arizona on Thursday, Trump called out Cheney while criticizing her father, Dick Cheney, for endorsing his opponent in the election, Kamala Harris.

The former reality star raged: "I don’t blame him for sticking with his daughter, but his daughter is a very dumb individual, very dumb.

"She’s a radical war hawk. Let’s put her with a rifle standing there with nine barrels shooting at her, OK. Let’s see how she feels about it, you know, when the guns are trained on her face."

Trump added: "You know, they’re all war hawks when they’re sitting in Washington in a nice building saying, oh, gee, let’s send — let’s send 10,000 troops right into the mouth of the enemy.”