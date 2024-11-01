Anna Kendrick Slams Filmmaker For Leaving Her 'Embarrassed' in Front of 100 Extras: 'F*** You!'
Pitch Perfect star Anna Kendrick has blasted a filmmaker for humiliating her in front of 100 extras.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the actress, 39, felt hugely "embarrassed" by a snide comment made by a director, who ordered her to improvise one of her scenes.
Kendrick recalled: "I did it and then the director called cut and came over and, once again in front of 100 extras, was like, 'Oof, let’s go back to the script.'"
The actress branded the situation a "very specific power move," saying the director's intention was to "embarrass" and "gain dominance" over her.
She added: "It was very icky."
Despite the director's rude comments on her improvised scene, the moment ended up being featured in a trailer for the movie.
Speaking on Josh Horowitz’s Happy Sad Confused podcast, Kendrick continued: "And then the thing that I improved ended up in the trailer.
"So, f--- you."
Earlier this month, Kendrick opened up about her "MeToo" moment when a casting director asked her to take her clothes off during an audition.
RadarOnline.com revealed the actress experienced the uncomfortable moment when she was just 19, which inspired a scene in her new Netflix film, Woman of the Hour.
In the scene, Kendrick's character refuses a request to get naked in front of the cameras, which is followed by a crude remark from the director.
Kendrick admitted: "That is lifted verbatim from something that happened to me when I was 19."
She then got emotional while remembering the incident – and confessed that wasn't the only dicey situation she encountered as a young actress.
The actress recalled: "I've had experiences where I found out there was a wardrobe change that the costume designer had been cagey about, likely because she felt her hands were tied.
"It's like you can't get to the bottom of it: 'Wait, sorry, um, why would I be in a bathing suit in this scene?'
"But I'm grateful that this happens a lot less now. And when you say you're uncomfortable, there's more of a culture of being taken seriously."
Kendrick has been pulling back the curtain lately on her private life, revealing earlier this year she'd moved on from an abusive ex-boyfriend after a toxic five-year romance.
The Trolls star addressed her past relationship during an appearance on Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast, admitting she initially thought she'd met her forever love.
However, she said things abruptly turned as her ex's behavior became aggressive, often leaving her "curled in a ball sobbing" after a fit of rage.
In the sit-down, Kendrick said: "It was just like, 'I don't know who this person is.' It was terrifying."
The experience attracted her to Alice, Darling, where she plays a woman trapped in an abusive relationship.
Kendrick has said the 2022 drama and Woman of the Hour are connected, and she feels she was meant to be involved in the stories.
She said: "Everything else I was getting around that time I was just not connecting to. And suddenly, there are these two really dark scripts with themes that feel very personal. I don't think it was an accident that I responded to them."
