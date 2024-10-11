Home > Entertainment > Anna Kendrick Emotional Anna Kendrick Reveals She Was Hit With MeToo Moment Aged 19 Over Stripping On Camera — As She Battles Fallout From Horrific Five-Year Relationship Source: MEGA Anna Kendrick opened up about her traumatic past in a new interview. By: Courtney Ciandella Oct. 11 2024, Published 5:15 p.m. ET

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Anna Kendrick got candid during a recent interview about the time a casting director asked her to take her clothes off while auditioning for a role. RadarOnline.com can reveal that the actress experienced the uncomfortable moment as a teenager, which inspired a scene in her new Netflix film, Woman of the Hour.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Anna Kendrick revealed she was asked to take her clothes off during an audition as a teenager.

In the scene, Kendrick's character refuses a request to get naked in front of the cameras, which is followed by a crude remark from the director. Kendrick, 39, admitted: "That is lifted verbatim from something that happened to me when I was 19." She then got emotional while remembering the incident – and confessed that wasn't the only dicey situation she encountered as a young actress.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Anna Kendrick admitted she felt connected to her characters in her recent films.

Article continues below advertisement

The Pitch Perfect star recalled: "I've had experiences where I found out there was a wardrobe change that the costume designer had been cagey about, likely because she felt her hands were tied. "It’s like you can't get to the bottom of it: 'Wait – sorry – um, why would I be in a bathing suit in this scene?' "But I'm grateful that this happens a lot less now. And when you say you're uncomfortable, there's more of a culture of being taken seriously."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Anna Kendrick said she's still recovering from abusive five-year relationship.

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

Article continues below advertisement

Kendrick has been pulling back the curtain lately on her private life, revealing earlier this year that she'd moved on from an abusive ex-boyfriend after a toxic five-year romance. The Trolls star addressed her past relationship during an appearance on Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast, admitting she initially thought she'd met her forever love.

Article continues below advertisement

However, she said things abruptly turned as her ex's behavior became aggressive, often leaving her "curled in a ball sobbing" after a fit of rage. In the sit-down, Kendrick said: "It was just like, 'I don't know who this person is.' It was terrifying." The experience attracted her to Alice, Darling, where she plays a woman trapped in an abusive relationship. Kendrick has said that the 2022 drama and Woman of the Hour are connected, and she feels she was meant to be involved in the stories.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Anna Kendrick is making her directorial debut in the film Woman of the Hour, dropping October 18 on Netflix.

Article continues below advertisement

"Everything else I was getting around that time I was just not connecting to. And suddenly, there are these two really dark scripts with themes that feel very personal. I don't think it was an accident that I responded to them," the A Simple Favor star said in an interview. After breaking free from her abusive past, the Maine native is basking in the single life, though she admitted moving on hasn't been easy. The Up in the Air star confessed even years later she feels at fault for the abuse and that the "recovery has been so challenging" but she is closer to healing from the trauma she faced. Kendrick makes her directorial debut in Woman of the Hour, dropping on October 18.