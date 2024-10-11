'Catwoman' Jocelyn Wildenstein, 84, Stuns Fans By Flashing 26+ Carat Yellow Diamond — During Romantic Dinner With Boy Toy Lloyd Klein, 57
Jocelyn Wildenstein, better known as "Catwoman," has been spotted with her much younger boyfriend while on a romantic dinner date.
RadarOnline has learned the 84-year-old flaunted her 26+ carat yellow diamond while out with her 57-year-old fiancé Lloyd Klein.
The socialite wore a tight leopard print top and showed off her designer handbag during the date, while her boy toy, who she has been engaged to since 2017, went the black jacket and bow tie route with jeans.
Wildenstein left fans buzzing with her latest appearance. Critics rushed to X to respond, as one mocked: "Looks like she has allergies!"
Another added: "She looks like a mess!" while one user reacted, "Did she put her head in an Asian hornet's nest?"
A fourth joked: "Damn, Jocelyne. She's 84 now and it's getting worse and worse."
Wildenstein has been shocking fans for years as she shot to fame due to her perceived cosmetic surgery. She is believed to have spent millions on facelifts and procedures giving her high cheekbones and "cat-eyes".
While she previously denied ever having any surgeries done, she has since vowed she won't stop going under the knife.
She shared in an interview: "The lynx has perfect eyes. If I show you pictures of my grandmother, what you see is these eyes — cat eyes — and high cheekbones."
However, her ex-husband, the late billionaire art dealer Alec Wildenstein, once responded to his ex's explanation for her looks, calling her "crazy".
He added: “I would always find out last. She was thinking that she could fix her face like a piece of furniture. Skin does not work that way. But she wouldn’t listen."
After the pair divorced, the socialite was awarded $2.5billion. She also received $100million annually for the next 13 years, according to Reuters.
She found love again with Klein, but their relationship has also endured hard times, including the former landing behind bars in 2016 after she reportedly "slashed Klein with scissors".
Despite the ugly incident the charges were dropped with no further investigation, and just months later Klein asked for her hand in marriage.
Wildenstein has a knack for pushing herself into the spotlight. In August 2023, she shared a throwback photo on Instagram that featured her looking completely unrecognizable.
The picture had Wildenstein in her pre-surgery days lounging on a couch with her baby daughter Diane on her lap.
She wrote at the time: "Happy Birthday to my beautiful daughter Diane Wildenstein."
Wildenstein had both her daughter Diane and her son, Alec Jr., while married to her late husband. Her ex-husband died in 2008 at the age of 67 after a long illness.
