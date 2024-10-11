Justin Bieber 'May Tell All About Past Trauma' Amid Fears Over His Mental Health After His Disturbing Diddy Links Resurfaced

When Diddy was arrested for sex trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution on September 16, prosecutors alleged the disgraced rapper was the head of a "criminal enterprise" as he abused women.

In the 14-page indictment, prosecutors claimed Combs engaged in drug-fueled, days-long sex parties called "freak offs" and threatened everyone in his circle to keep quiet about the gatherings.

A source said: "Hearing all of the horrific stories, fans are looking at his association with other stars in a whole new light."