Justin Bieber 'May Tell All About Past Trauma' Amid Fears Over His Mental Health After His Disturbing Diddy Links Resurfaced
Justin Bieber could spill everything he knows about Sean "Diddy" Combs, as RadarOnline.com can reveal concerns have begun to spread about the 30-year-old pop star's mental health as he relieves his "worst nightmare."
When Diddy was arrested for sex trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution on September 16, prosecutors alleged the disgraced rapper was the head of a "criminal enterprise" as he abused women.
In the 14-page indictment, prosecutors claimed Combs engaged in drug-fueled, days-long sex parties called "freak offs" and threatened everyone in his circle to keep quiet about the gatherings.
A source said: "Hearing all of the horrific stories, fans are looking at his association with other stars in a whole new light."
After the news of Diddy's arrest broke, Bieber's fans bombarded his Instagram page with messages of support.
One person wrote: "The world should have protected you."
Another urged him to expose his former producer, who took the young singer under his wing when he was just 15.
The source claimed the troubled star has long struggled with drug addiction, suicidal thoughts and multiple public meltdowns over the years.
"The last thing Justin wants to do is relive or even discuss his complicated friendship with Diddy," the source stated. "But he's finally breaking his silence to his friends about the nightmare experience and the private hell it's caused him."
Diddy and Justin's relationship was always troubling.
The "Stuck With U" singer was about 13 when Usher first introduced him to the music mogul. Combs was 37 at the time and was there during Justin's meteoric rise to fame.
In March, a 2009 clip of the pair resurfaced in which the older rapper boasted: "He's having 48 hours with Diddy. What we're doing, we can't really disclose. But it's definitely a 15-year-old's dream ... we're gonna go full crazy."
Justin responded: "Let's just go get some girls."
The pop star has hinted at some of the trauma he suffered as a young star.
One viral video of the new dad singing about a "Diddy party" turned out to be AI-generated, but in his 2020 track "Lonely," he sings: "Everybody saw me sick, and it felt like no one gave a s---."
In a heartbreaking 2020 video that is recirculating, the young singer tearfully talked about his past.
He revealed: "It was hard for me, being that young and being in the industry and not knowing where to turn."
Bieber told Apple Music's Zane Lowe that he "wants to protect" Billie Eilish, who also started out her music career at 13.
He said: "If she ever needs me, I'm going to be here for her. I don't want her to go through anything I went through. I don't wish that upon anybody."
