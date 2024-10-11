Marie Osmond 'Still Haunted' by Son's Suicide Nearly 15 Years Ago — And How She Was Saved From Despair by 'Power of Prayer'
Beloved entertainer Marie Osmond confessed she's still haunted by her adopted son Michael's suicide nearly 15 years later.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Osmond admitted while she's still tormented by Michael's death, she was saved from total despair through the "power of prayer".
Michael battled depression and did multiple stints in rehab before he took his own life by jumping from the eighth floor of his Los Angeles apartment building in February 2010, when he was just 18-years-old.
A source told RadarOnline.com: "Marie lived through every mother's worst nightmare with the power of her faith.
"But with the 15th anniversary of her boy's suicide just around the corner, even her belief is being shaken to the core.
"She is still haunted by his death, and she asks every day why God took him from her and allowed it to happen.
"A tragedy like this would shake even the most devout Christian to the core."
Another source close to Osmond revealed how she summoned the strength to solider on through her darkest days – and found happiness again.
They said: "Marie went through hell and came out the other side. But she had to do it her own way."
Michael was one of eight kids Marie raised with second husband Brian Blosil. The couple were separated for several months following the birth of her third child in 1999, which spurred a traumatic bout of postpartum depression.
In the aftermath, the two reconciled but later divorced.
At the time, she said: "That's life. That's what everybody goes through. We've been through a lot of stuff. You can feel sorry for yourself or you can say, thank you, it was a wonderful learning experience that gave me compassion for people."
But Michael's death was not as easy for Osmond to process.
She admitted his suicide was "probably the hardest thing" she ever faced.
Osmond revealed in a 2019 interview with CBS Sunday Morning: "You know, I don't think you're ever through it.
"I think God gives you respites. And then all of the sudden it will hit you like the day it did. The ripple effect is so huge, what you leave behind."
In a separate interview, Osmond recalled the gut-wrenching last conversation she had with Michael.
She said: "When I heard him say to me, 'I have no friends', it brought back when I went through depression because you really feel so alone.
"I'm not a depressed person, but I understand that place, that darkness. I told him... 'Mike, I'm gonna be there Monday and it's gonna be OK.'"
Osmond tearfully added: "But depression doesn't wait till Monday."
Within weeks of Michael's death, Osmond returned to work, which she said was a "calculated decision" because "the stage is my safe place".
The Paper Roses singer admitted she "knew that if I didn't get back on stage that I may never get back on stage".
She went on to do a Christmas tour with her brother Donny, but her decision was met with backlash from critics.
A source close to the singing duo said: "Marie was still having a hard time.
"She was trying to stay strong and busy herself with other things in her life. But she was still crying a lot and she couldn't help that."
They continued: "But Marie has also had the solid support of her children and her husband, Steve Craig (her first husband who she remarried after divorcing Brian), who was her rock throughout the crisis.
"She prayed a lot with Steve when she needed the strength to go on. This was before they remarried. As a mutual friend of Marie's told me, 'Fortunately, her faith has kept her strong!'"
When she resumed performing, Osmond belted out an opera song every night in Michael's honor.
Osmond said: "I know I'll see (Michael) again because of what I believe. It's very hard ... But it's a gift of love for him."
