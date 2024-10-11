Marie Osmond 'Still Haunted' by Son's Suicide Nearly 15 Years Ago — And How She Was Saved From Despair by 'Power of Prayer'

Michael battled depression and did multiple stints in rehab before he took his own life by jumping from the eighth floor of his Los Angeles apartment building in February 2010, when he was just 18-years-old.

RadarOnline.com can reveal Osmond admitted while she's still tormented by Michael's death, she was saved from total despair through the "power of prayer".

Beloved entertainer Marie Osmond confessed she's still haunted by her adopted son Michael's suicide nearly 15 years later.

A source told RadarOnline.com: "Marie lived through every mother's worst nightmare with the power of her faith.

"But with the 15th anniversary of her boy's suicide just around the corner, even her belief is being shaken to the core.

"She is still haunted by his death, and she asks every day why God took him from her and allowed it to happen.

"A tragedy like this would shake even the most devout Christian to the core."