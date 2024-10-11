Your tip
BREAKING NEWS
Kamala Harris’ Campaign Astonishingly 'Worried She Still Doesn't Have Enough Cash to Beat Donald Trump' — Despite Raising $1BILLION in Less Than 80 Days

Split photo of Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
Source: MEGA

Kamala Harris' campaign is worried she may not have the funds to beat Donald Trump this November.

By:

Oct. 11 2024

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

While $1billion may seem like an unfathomable amount to the average Joe, it may not be enough for Kamala Harris to strike out her nemesis in this year's presidential race.

As the current vice president gears up for the U.S. election on November 5, RadarOnline.com can reveal that her campaign is worried about the cash it could take to beat Donald Trump.

kamala harris campaign
Source: MEGA

Kamala Harris has raised $1billion since the start of her campaign.

Harris announced her presidential campaign on July 21, shortly after current president Joe Biden announced his resignation from the 2024 election.

The Democratic candidate will face Republican Trump, who won the race against Hillary Clinton in 2016 and lost to Biden in 2020.

Within three days of entering the race, Harris received a massive amount of donations - raising $126million from 1.4 million donors.

Her coordinated campaign raised another $361million throughout August.

kamala harris speaking
Source: MEGA

Harris received a massive amount of donations within three days of entering this year's race.

This week, Harris made history as the first to raise $1 billion in less than 80 days since entering the race.

However, the significant financial advantages have not yet resulted in any discernible benefits in polling within key swing states.

As the election nears in the coming weeks, Harris' upped campaign strategy will require more money as seven toss-up states are still within a margin of error.

These include Pennsylvania, Michigan, North Carolina, Georgia, Wisconsin, Arizona, and Nevada — where neither candidate has more than a one-point lead.

A source said: "Talking about this type of big money doesn’t convey the sense of urgency to do every single thing in all of the big and small ways."

"We are in the margin of error. This will come down to grinding it out."

With Harris joining the election late in the game, her advisors said it has taken much more funding and effort to connect with voters.

trump kamala debate
Source: MEGA

Trump and Harris faced off in a heated presidential debate in September.

Additional advertising has also been used in an attempt to reach undecided voters, racking up the bill even more.

Another source said there had "never been so many electoral college votes in play so late in the cycle," which meant "strong fundraising" and "volunteer enthusiasm" were not guaranteed to be enough to reach all voters.

Since the start of her campaign, Harris has expensed much more than Trump - with the former president utilizing his other advantages to swing opinions.

On September 10, the candidates faced off in a fiery back-and-forth debate with many key remarks – some of which have since been turned into viral TikTok sounds.

During the heated television event, Trump side-stepped his controversial claims about Harris "turning Black", saying he "doesn't care what she is".

kamala campaign
Source: MEGA

Harris' campaign strategy will require more money in the coming weeks.

Another memorable moment happened when Trump accused Harris and her running mate Tim Walz of supporting "baby executions", which she quickly denied.

Harris was quick to fire back at the former president, even joking about his supporters "leaving his rallies early out of exhaustion and boredom".

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

