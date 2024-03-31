President Joe Biden Emailed University of Pennsylvania Administration About His Grandchild’s Application: Report

According to the Daily Pennsylvanian, the emails were sent over several years, with apparent interactions between Biden, Penn's former President Amy Gutmann, and then-Dean of Admissions Eric Furda, revolving around discussions regarding Biden's grandchildren's applications to the university.

The correspondence, sourced from a laptop hard drive belonging to the president's son, Hunter Biden, sheds light on the depth of his relationship with Penn.

Despite speculations, the messages did not indicate any direct advantages given to Joe's relatives during the admissions process.

Hunter's interactions included seeking advice on his daughter's application through both Early Decision and Regular Decision pathways, indicative of a personalized approach.