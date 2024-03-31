Your tip
President Joe Biden Emailed University of Pennsylvania Administration About His Grandchild’s Application: Report

By:

Mar. 31 2024

In a series of email exchanges and text messages, ​​it was revealed that President Joe Biden has had a notable influence on the University of Pennsylvania's admissions process regarding his granddaughter's application, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Joe Biden reportedly emailed University of Penn. higher ups about his granddaughter's application.

According to the Daily Pennsylvanian, the emails were sent over several years, with apparent interactions between Biden, Penn's former President Amy Gutmann, and then-Dean of Admissions Eric Furda, revolving around discussions regarding Biden's grandchildren's applications to the university.

The correspondence, sourced from a laptop hard drive belonging to the president's son, Hunter Biden, sheds light on the depth of his relationship with Penn.

Despite speculations, the messages did not indicate any direct advantages given to Joe's relatives during the admissions process.

Hunter's interactions included seeking advice on his daughter's application through both Early Decision and Regular Decision pathways, indicative of a personalized approach.

The emails were park of the Hunter Biden laptop leak.

“Like countless parents, Mr. Biden has been an involved and supportive father in his children’s education,” Hunter's lawyer Abbe Lowell told the outlet in February 2023. “Because he loves his children and is fiercely protective of their well-being as private citizens and young adults, he is not going to indulge in invasive, partisan attempts by the media or others seeking to probe their private lives, especially in a time where families are being threatened and attacked.”

The Biden family have a building at the University.

President Biden's ties to Penn run deep. He has a 30-year legacy of family alumni and a close relationship with Amy Gutmann, the longest-serving leader of the University.

According to the outlet, elite admissions experts view Biden's relationship with Penn as emblematic of the channels through which well-connected individuals may receive preferential treatment in university admissions. This phenomenon is not unique to Penn but reflects a broader pattern among top universities seeking to build influence.

Biden's affiliation with Penn reflects a broader entanglement between academic institutions and political figures.

Questions of foreign influence and financial ties have emerged, with the operations of the Penn Biden Center drawing attention. Nevertheless, the University denied any assertions of improper financial engagements or foreign contributions.

Hunter’s abandoned laptop first made waves in October 2020 after alleged material from the computer was leaked to the New York Post ahead of that year’s presidential election between then-President Donald Trump and then-candidate Joe Biden.

