President Joe Biden Ignores Hunter's Estranged Daughter Navy, 4, During Women's History Month Event at White House
President Joe Biden ignored his 4-year-old granddaughter this week during a speech at the White House celebrating Women’s History Month, RadraOnline.com can report.
The incident unfolded on Monday as President Biden, 81, ignored his granddaughter Navy Joan Roberts – the 4-year-old daughter shared between Hunter Biden and former stripper Lunden Roberts.
Although President Biden spoke about his four other granddaughters, he refused to mention Navy Joan.
“I see a future for all Americans, a future for my daughter and my four granddaughters – by the way, they’re incredible,” Biden said during the Women’s History Month event at the White House on Monday.
“You should meet my granddaughters,” he continued. “Oh, you think I’m kidding. I’m not.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Monday would not be the first time that President Biden ignored Navy and pretended that he only had six grandchildren.
In fact, one of the only times that Biden acknowledged Hunter and Lunden Roberts’s daughter was in July 2023 after Hunter settled his child support case with his ex-stripper baby mama involving Navy.
“Our son Hunter and Navy’s mother, Lunden, are working together to foster a relationship that is in the best interests of their daughter, preserving her privacy as much as possible going forward,” Biden said last year.
“This is not a political issue, it’s a family matter,” he continued at the time. “Jill and I only want what is best for all of our grandchildren, including Navy.”
Meanwhile, President Biden’s son Hunter has reportedly “never seen or contacted” Navy despite being the little girl’s father.
Roberts also claimed in court documents that President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden “remain estranged” from the 4-year-old.
“Lunden is a great mom, and little Navy is going be fine,” Clint Lancaster, Roberts’s lawyer, said last year. “Everybody is disappointed that there’s not more contact.”
Aside from Navy, President Biden has six grandchildren – including Hunter and his ex-wife Kathleen Buhle’s children Naomi, 30, Finnegan, 23, and Maisy, 22.
President Biden’s grandchildren also include the late Beau Biden and his widow’s children Natalie, 19, and Robert, 17.
There is also Hunter’s son with his current wife Melissa Cohen, 4-year-old Beau Biden.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Hunter agreed to a private settlement with Lunden Roberts regarding child support payments for Navy last year.
Although the details of the settlement were kept sealed, insiders familiar with the matter claimed that Hunter’s $20,000 per month child support payments were decreased to only $5,000 per month. Navy was also prohibited from using the Biden last name.
“The case is sealed,” Roberts’s lawyer said at the time of the settlement, “and these are financial terms that should never be disclosed.”
Roberts first sued Hunter for paternity and child support of Navy in 2019. A DNA test later found that Hunter was Navy’s biological father.