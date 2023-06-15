Penn State Professor Confessed He Performed Sexual Acts With His Dog 'To Blow Off Steam’
A Penn State professor was arrested after he was caught on camera exposing himself and performing sexual acts on a dog, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Themis Matsoukas, 64, of State College, told arresting officers that he engaged in the grotesque behavior to "blow off steam."
Matsoukas was charged Monday with open lewdness, indecent exposure, sexual intercourse with an animal, cruelty to animals, and disorderly conduct.
According to local news, camera footage prompted the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) investigation that led to the disgraced professor's arrest.
A trail cam was set up at Rothrock State Forest with the intention of monitoring suspected thefts. In April, the camera's recordings captured acts far worse than anyone could have imagined.
A man, later identified by DCNR as Matsoukas, was seen on footage engaged in lewd acts, in and around the parking lot and public restroom areas.
DCNR investigators told local news that recordings captured the alleged acts of indecent exposure, sexual contact with a dog and masturbation.
Investigators also alleged that Matsoukas was seen on camera attempting to record himself with an electronic tablet.
Matsoukas was allegedly seen engaged in similar acts on footage taken in May from the parking lot's cameras.
Investigators said they were able to identify Matsoukas based off the May parking lot camera footage, which helped identify his vehicle, a Subaru outback.
DCNR cross referenced the Subaru's license plate to match Matsoukas's drivers license photo with DMV records.
Investigators obtained a search warrant for the professor's home and vehicle. A jacket, backpack, ski mask, large wristwatch, an electronic tablet were collected in the search. Photo evidence of a Collie that matched the description of the dog in the records was also taken.
Arresting officers claimed that Matsoukas was "visibly nervous" when they arrived at his home to execute the warrants.
After he initially denied possession of the items, investigators said they told Matsoukas they believed he understood why they were at his home. The suspect allegedly replied, "I'm done, I'm dead."
According to charging documents, Matsoukas begged police to shoot him and stated, "I need to die."
Matsaukas' next court date was set for July 19.