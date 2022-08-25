Sports Worst Bet: Wife Leaves Australian Footballer Who Was Caught On Video Performing Sex Act On Teammate In Crowded Bar After Losing Wager
Talk about swallowing your pride!
An Australian footballer was recorded performing oral sex on a teammate in full view of pub patrons as supposed punishment for losing a friendly bet in a wild post-season booze bender.
In the explicit nine-second video seen by Radar, the player from the Glen Waverly Football Club, a team in Melbourne’s Eastern Football Netball League, is seen bent over as his teammates cheer on loudly in the background.
He briefly performs fellatio on the man before raising his hand in celebration to the cheers and jeers of onlookers.
It’s believed the lewd incident happened on August 14 following the club’s final match of the season.
The players had gathered for the annual “Mad Monday” celebration, an annual ritual where players go out and get as drunk as possible.
Both men have not been identified.
The video has gone viral on social media with one user reporting the “wife has left the player who did sucking.”
“At what point, whether you're the giver or receiver, do you accept a bet like that,” said one observer.
Asked another, “Did they both lose the bet or skipper was happy to be s--ked off?”
A patron who was at the venue at the time told the Herald Sun the players were also abusive to other customers that day.
“The patron saw players smashing glassware inside and outside the venue, vaping indoors, dancing on tables, and trying to grab wine from behind the bar,” the newspaper reported. “The witness said toilets were left in a state of disrepair and covered in vomit.”
In a statement released overnight, Glen Waverley condemned the behavior and said it would take “immediate action” against the players.
“The committee has been made aware of an incident which has occurred during the post-season celebrations of some of our senior playing group,” the statement said.
“While this occurred away from the club and was not a club-sanctioned event, we are extremely saddened and disappointed in the behavior shown by people who should know better.
“The club is taking immediate action to address the serious breach of our culture and values that has occurred within this incident.”
The club said those involved would face disciplinary action and be counselled if necessary.
“The individuals involved, along with the broader playing group, will be both disciplined and educated and if need be, counselled in the type of conduct expected by members of our club, along with the physical and emotional impact this has had on the families involved, club members, players and the wider community,” the statement said.
“There is no further comment at this time, and we request that the wellbeing of those be respected as they deal with the impact from the incident.”
Making matters worse for the embattled club, it finished the season in last place having just recorded three wins — which, in Australian parlance, is referred to as the “wooden spoon”.
Ironically, the “spoon” has nothing to do with a sexual act.
The club has also been relegated to Division 4.