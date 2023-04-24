Desiigner Told Police He Exposed Himself To Flight Attendant To Show Off His ‘Magic Stick,’ Rapper Charged With Indecent Exposure

Rapper Desiigner has officially been charged over an incident this month where he exposed himself to a flight attendant on an international flight, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents, Desiigner [real name: Sidney Selby] was charged with indecent exposure. The prosecutors said that the situation with the rapper occurred while he was in first class.

Desiigner was traveling from Tokyo back to the States. The court documents claim that Desiigner pulled out his penis and started pleasuring himself. Prosecutors said flight attendants told the rapper to stop but he refused. A jar of Vaseline was found next to his seat.

The musician was escorted to the back of the plane where he was monitored by two friends. After the plane landed in Minneapolis, law enforcement said the rapper claimed he decided to expose himself in hopes of catching the flight attendant’s eye. He claimed he didn't get “much …. C-----” while in Japan and was “brick hard” while sitting on the airplane. He told officers that he “kind of showed her, showed her, ‘the magic stick’ … thinking it would give her “encouragement.”

The rapper told officers that he was not under the influence of drugs or alcohol. He said he was prescribed medication while on his trip but he didn’t take the pills.

His statement to the police contradicted his initial statement to the public after the incident. He said, “For the past few months I have not been ok, and I have been struggling to come to terms with what is going on. While overseas for a concert I performed at, I had to be admitted to a hospital, I was not thinking clearly.”

He added, “They gave me meds, and I had to hop on a plane home. I am ashamed of my actions that happened on that plane. I landed back to the states, and am admitting myself in a facility to help me. I will be cancelling all of y shows and any obligations until further notice.” He ended “Mental health is real guys, please pray for me. If you’re not feeling like yourself please get help.”