Oklahoma City Police Captain Begs Officer To Turn Off His Bodycam After Being Pulled Over For DUI

An Oklahoma City police officer was pulled over after he was suspected of drunk driving — and the stop included a wild request from the senior law enforcement member. The police captain begged the arresting officer to turn off his body camera several times, even when he was given a field sobriety test, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Capt. James “Matt” French, 55, was pulled over on Sunday after allegedly swerving and speeding in a city-owned, unmarked vehicle.

Despite his best attempts, the unbelievable DUI stop was caught on camera and the Oklahoma City Police Department released the footage on Thursday following his arrest.