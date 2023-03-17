Oklahoma City Police Captain Begs Officer To Turn Off His Bodycam After Being Pulled Over For DUI
An Oklahoma City police officer was pulled over after he was suspected of drunk driving — and the stop included a wild request from the senior law enforcement member. The police captain begged the arresting officer to turn off his body camera several times, even when he was given a field sobriety test, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Capt. James “Matt” French, 55, was pulled over on Sunday after allegedly swerving and speeding in a city-owned, unmarked vehicle.
Despite his best attempts, the unbelievable DUI stop was caught on camera and the Oklahoma City Police Department released the footage on Thursday following his arrest.
In the footage, French was seen sitting in the driver's seat of his vehicle as it was parked in the driveway of a home he claimed to live at with his mother.
Trouble quickly ensued from the moment the arresting officer approached the vehicle and asked French if he had been drinking. Without hesitation, French flexed his authority.
"I’m a captain on the police department," French told his fellow officer, clarifying he worked for OKCPD.
Astonishingly, French then motioned toward his chest and whispered to the officer, "turn the camera off."
The arresting officer blew over French's request and continued conducting the stop.
Upon asking French how much he had to drink that evening, the police captain again motioned at his chest as if he planned to answer honestly off the record.
"I’m not turning my camera off," the arresting officer firmly told French.
As the body camera continued to roll, French revealed his earlier whereabouts.
French claimed he left a poker game that he attended hours before, where he consumed "three or four" beers. While French insisted his last drink was around midnight, almost two hours before the DUI stop, the arresting officer was suspicious of his slurred speech.
The officer questioned French if he thought it was wise to get behind the wheel after drinking.
"No, but I came from four blocks [away]," French told the officer before he began a field sobriety test.
As he struggled to maintain his balance, the captain pleaded once again to "please" turn off the body cam.
"I know you are aware of our body cam policy," the arresting officer replied. "You know I cannot turn off this body cam."
"I do, but I’d like to talk to you," French told the officer, in an apparent attempt to sway him.
"I’m a sergeant and I’ve taken an oath to uphold the law. I don’t show favoritism to anyone regardless," the officer told French. "I don’t care if you’re a gang banger or the president of the United States."
French was arrested and booked into Oklahoma County Detention Center, where he later bonded out. The captain was placed on paid administrative leave while an internal investigation was conducted.