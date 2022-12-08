Chicago Police Officer Accused Of Urinating In Ice Machine At Florida Hotel
A Chicago police officer was arrested after he allegedly urinated inside a hotel's ice machine at a bar while on vacation in Florida, Radar has learned.
Henry Capouch, 30, was arrested after a bar employee found him "p--ing on the ice in the machine, according to an arrest report. The incident took place at approximately 12:30 a.m. Dec. 5 at Jimmy B's Bar, which is in the Beachcomber Hotel in St. Pete Beach, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.
The employee approached Capouch and told him to stop. Then, Capouch allegedly began cursing at him and pushed him "a couple times." A victim told police that Capouch also pushed a security guard at the bar.
When police went to the bar, employees and the security guard directed them to the beach, where Capouch was hanging out with his girlfriend.
"The defendant was actively resisting, and initially not obeying lawful commands while being detained," deputies wrote in the arrest affidavit obtained by FOX 13. "The defendant continued to yell and kept standing when told to sit multiple times by law enforcement."
Police arrested Capouch and charged him with battery and disorderly conduct.
Capouch, who had worked for the Chicago Police Department since November 2017, according to the city's database for public employees, was "relieved of police powers" as an internal investigation takes place, according to a CPD spokesperson.