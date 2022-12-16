'My Own Husband Is A Predator': Wife Accuses Fellow LAPD Officer Spouse Of Distributing Her Intimate Photos Without Consent

A wife and Los Angeles police officer has accused her husband, a fellow member of the LAPD, of sharing explicit photos and videos of her to colleagues without her knowledge or consent, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Brady Lamas, 45, now faces six counts of disorderly conduct for allegedly distributing the intimate photos of his wife via a group chat sometime between December 29, 2021 and January 24, 2022.

Six days later, upon his wife's discovery of the photos on January 30, Lamas was placed on home assignment while an internal investigation was conducted.

Lamas' wife, who remains anonymous, claimed she faced harassment at work by fellow officers from the alleged photo distribution.