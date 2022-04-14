California High School Teacher Who Allegedly Committed 'Lewd Acts' With Student Arrested: Report

Your tip
riverside
Apr. 14 2022, Published 12:04 p.m. ET

A California high school teacher who allegedly committed "lewd acts" with an underage student was arrested Tuesday, according to a report.

KTLA reports that Amanda Quinonez, a high school teacher and water polo and swim coach at Eastvale High School, was arrested following an investigation into reports of lewd acts with a student.

Investigators went to the school and found evidence that she "committed lewd acts with one male student and distributed harmful matter to that student which included explicit photos of a sexual nature," according to KTLA.

The investigation is continuing, and police ask anyone with further information to contact lead investigator D. Schell.

The Corona-Norco School District and the school have a zero-tolerance policy for behavior that endangers students, Roosevelt Principal Dr. Greg Anderson said, KTLA reports.

Quinonez's employment status following the arrest wasn't disclosed.

Eastvale High School is located in Riverside County.

