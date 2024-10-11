Hayden Panettiere 'Forced Back to Rehab by Relative' — as Boyfriend Brian Hickerson Was 'Removed From Her Home'
Hayden Panettiere is back at rehab after a concerned family member made the shocking decision.
RadarOnline.com has learned the actress' boyfriend, Brian Hickerson, was also removed from her home.
Hickerson was arrested and charged with felony domestic violence against Panettiere in May 2019. While the couple eventually reconciled, their relationship has endured plenty of dark moments.
He ended up serving just 12 days behind bars of his 45-day sentence due to a plea deal he worked out with prosecutors.
Hickerson was ordered to attend 52 domestic violence classes and pay a $500 fee following his release.
Panettiere, 35, however, appeared to be out of rehab as she shared a photo of herself on Instagram while on a getaway.
She captioned the post: "Vacation… narrowly escaped the hurricane. Stay safe out there everyone. My heart goes out to all who have been affected."
RadarOnline.com reached out to Hayden's rep for comment but did not hear back.
Concern for Panettiere came after fans pointed out the Nashville star appeared to slur her words in an on-camera media interview and seemed to struggle to keep her eyes open.
At the time, the star blamed exhaustion and made it clear she "was not under the influence".
Panettiere's interview came after the death of her younger brother, Jansen, who died aged 28 from an enlarged heart coupled with aortic valve complications.
The TV star also took to Instagram to address the concerning interview after it made the rounds.
She explained in the September post: "It's unfathomable that I'm even in this position, but I feel forced to address it in a space where I won't be criticized for how fast or slow I speak."
She continued: "I hadn't slept for two days prior to the shoot due to one of my dogs who was recovering from an emergency surgical procedure. It was an 8-hour shoot followed by an on-camera interview that was supposed to last for 1 hour.”
Panettiere added that her rep “stopped the interview early as it became obvious that I was fading – especially as the subject matter became heavier".
The Scream 4 actress, who has been open about her struggles with opioid and alcohol addiction, also touched on brother's death and her mental health in an interview on Today.
She said: "It's wild what stress and grief and all these hormones and running through your body can do. I mean, make you faint. My mother, when she got stressed – she's gonna kill me for saying this – she used to get knots on her head.
"It comes in all different forms, so nobody should be embarrassed by it or judged for it.”
The star confessed: "I don't know that I fully have (processed it). I think it's something that transforms over time. Maybe the five stages of grief is for people who have had a heartbreak or find out some bad news. Yes, there are five stages, but there's so much more in between.”
She added: "When you lose somebody that you saw in all of the important moments in your life, standing right next to you, it just rocks your world, so it just changes... it changes.”
