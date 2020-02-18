Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Hayden Panettiere Boyfriend Arrested After Allegedly Hitting Her On Valentine's Day

Hayden Panettiere’s bad news boyfriend, Brian Hickerson, is accused of hitting the actress on Valentine’s day.

“I can confirm that he was arrested on February 14 and charged with domestic battery. He’s been released. We don’t have him in custody anymore. His bail was set at $5,000,” the detective on the case, Clayton Platt of the Teton County Sheriff’s Department, told RadarOnline.com in an exclusive statement.

According to court documents obtained by Radar, Hickerson, 30, allegedly got in a fight with Panettiere and struck his girlfriend of over a year and a half with a closed fist at around 2:30 a.m. while the two were vacationing in Wyoming.

After the altercation, an allegedly intoxicated Hickerson was locked out of the private residence he and Panettiere were staying in at the time.

A police report stated Hickerson allegedly told responding officers that Panettiere, 30, was claiming he “beat the f**k” out of her.

Officers claimed that when asked if he had attacked his girlfriend, Hickerson was cagey about answering.

A chef who was at the home until 1 a.m. told police the couple were arguing before the alleged incident.

Cops claimed Panettiere said Hickerson attacked her in their bedroom, leaving her with a red and swollen face and a scraped left hand.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, this isn’t the first time Hickerson has faced abuse accusations. He allegedly brutally beat the Nashville actress, 30, three times over two days in May 2019.

Last September, a judge dismissed the domestic violence case against Hickerson after Panettiere refused to cooperate with prosecutors about the alleged incident.

And Hickerson “beat up” the actress’ brother, Jensen, “twice” — one of which allegedly happened during a vacation with her family to San Ignacio, Mexico, sources previously revealed exclusively to Radar.