Germaphobe Ringo Starr's Sad Final Days: Beatles Icon, 84, Riddled With Fears Over Health After Axing Tour: 'Death Is Inching Closer'
Ringo Starr isn't going to let it be after his last health crisis.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Beatles icon is said to be riddled with fear over his health after he canceled upcoming tour dates.
In late September, Starr's team announced on Instagram: "Today Ringo Starr and his All Starr Band announced that unfortunately, they have to cancel their upcoming last two shows including tonight's performance at TD Pavilion at The Mann in Philadelphia, PA and tomorrow at Radio City Music Hall in New York City due to illness.
"Ringo has come down with a cold and after consulting a doctor he was advised to cancel these two remaining shows and get rest."
Despite his recent illness, Starr, 84, has been known for his health-conscious lifestyle.
A source told Closer magazine: “He's still keeping up with the all-organic vegan diet and hasn't touched a drop of alcohol in 36 years, but even an obsession with health and avoiding germs isn't enough to keep the flu bug away, at least not anymore.
“For a guy who never got the sniffles, this is worrying.”
Before kicking off his tour, The Beatles icon revealed his secret to staying healthy and gave credit to being "vegetarian for the last 25 years" as well as having a personal trainer.
This isn't the first time Starr had to cancel gigs to put his health first.
Back in late October 2022, Starr canceled multiple shows for his US tour after receiving a second Covid-19 diagnosis.
Just three days after he recovered from the virus the first time, he tested positive again.
Despite "drowning himself in herbal remedies, teas, and vitamin supplements" Starr is said to be "panicking over what's next".
A source said: "This can’t be good for an 84-year-old. But at least Ringo’s dealing with it head-on.”
Despite years of focusing on his health, the insider explained: “He's trying his best to stave off the inevitable but sadly it's not working like it used to and he just needs to face it that he’s getting older and that his mortality is inching closer.”
In the late 1980s, Starr allegedly revealed he was consuming 16 bottles of wine daily as well as battling a drug addiction.
The singer eventually checked into rehab in 1988 and has been sober since 1989.
