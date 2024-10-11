Germaphobe Ringo Starr's Sad Final Days: Beatles Icon, 84, Riddled With Fears Over Health After Axing Tour: 'Death Is Inching Closer'

Despite his recent illness, Starr, 84, has been known for his health-conscious lifestyle.

A source told Closer magazine: “He's still keeping up with the all-organic vegan diet and hasn't touched a drop of alcohol in 36 years, but even an obsession with health and avoiding germs isn't enough to keep the flu bug away, at least not anymore.

“For a guy who never got the sniffles, this is worrying.”

Before kicking off his tour, The Beatles icon revealed his secret to staying healthy and gave credit to being "vegetarian for the last 25 years" as well as having a personal trainer.