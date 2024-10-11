Your tip
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Relationship 'At Breaking Point' After One-Year Anniversary — As Her Earnings Skyrocket and He's Hit With Career Pressure

Composite photo of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce
Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are at a 'breaking point.'

By:

Oct. 11 2024, Published 2:34 p.m. ET

After Travis Kelce's lackluster start to the NFL season, his relationship with his super successful girlfriend, Taylor Swift, is being put to the test, as RadarOnline.com can reveal the power couple is at a "breaking point" as they reach their one-year anniversary.

taylor swift travis kelce relationship breaking point anniversary
Source: MEGA

Travis Kelce is having a rough start to the new NFL season.

Last month, cameras caught Kelce staring dejectedly into the distance as he sat on the sidelines of the Kansas City Chiefs game against the Atlanta Falcons just two days before the anniversary of the first occasion his girlfriend showed up to cheer for him.

This time, she wasn't in the crowd.

A source said: "The guy's been described as a golden retriever because he's always so happy-go-lucky, but in that moment, it seemed like he'd finally cracked, and viewers saw his true emotions."

"The last thing Travis ever wants to do is let his team down, and lately that's what was happening," the insider continued. "It didn't help that everyone from Chiefs fans to sports commentators are saying he's out of shape and it's all Taylor's fault. The Swifties are the ones defending him!"

taylor swift travis kelce relationship breaking point anniversary
Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce recently marked their one-year anniversary.

Travis' mother, Donna Kelce, commented on those who have criticized her son amid his high-profile romance with the world's biggest pop star.

She said: "You know, I don't think they realize the pressure that people are under, whether they're athletes or professionals that are in front of the camera. It's just very difficult, and there's a lot of things going on behind the scenes."

Meanwhile, another source added: "It's kinda hard when you've got people in your face 24/7. Taylor and Travis' relationship is facing its first big test."

taylor swift travis kelce relationship breaking point anniversary
Source: MEGA

Travis Kelce has been called 'out of shape.'

For the first time in six years, a source noted how the athlete didn't have three or more interceptions in a single game.

They pointed out: "He's setting records for the wrong reasons. The last thing Travis wants is for people to blame Taylor for what he does on the football field. Did they forget when he won a Super Bowl while he was dating her?"

However, some sports pundits have even begun to ask: "Are we not allowed to say that he's out of shape? That he's been partying all offseason?"

taylor swift travis kelce relationship breaking point anniversary
Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift is about to start the next leg of her Eras tour.

Privately, the source claimed the three-time Super Bowl champion takes criticism seriously.

The source said: "No one could blame him for being stressed out by the slump — he really just wants to make sure he's contributing."

Travis is rumored to be putting his relationship on the "back burner," while at the same time, the Grammy winner will be back on the road as the new leg of her Eras Tour kicks off in Miami on October 18.

taylor swift travis kelce relationship breaking point anniversary
Source: MEGA

Kelce celebrated his birthday without Swift.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, fans began wondering if there was trouble in paradise after Travis celebrated his birthday weekend without his pop star girlfriend.

The Chiefs tight end seemed in good spirits as he attended Zac Townsend's comedy show at the Midland Theater in Kansas City on Saturday, October 5.

According to photos posted on the comedian's Instagram page, he was joined by his teammate Patrick Mahomes, 29, his brother Jason, 36, and sister-in-law Kylie Kelce, 32.

