Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Relationship 'At Breaking Point' After One-Year Anniversary — As Her Earnings Skyrocket and He's Hit With Career Pressure

Last month, cameras caught Kelce staring dejectedly into the distance as he sat on the sidelines of the Kansas City Chiefs game against the Atlanta Falcons just two days before the anniversary of the first occasion his girlfriend showed up to cheer for him.

This time, she wasn't in the crowd.

A source said: "The guy's been described as a golden retriever because he's always so happy-go-lucky, but in that moment, it seemed like he'd finally cracked, and viewers saw his true emotions."

"The last thing Travis ever wants to do is let his team down, and lately that's what was happening," the insider continued. "It didn't help that everyone from Chiefs fans to sports commentators are saying he's out of shape and it's all Taylor's fault. The Swifties are the ones defending him!"