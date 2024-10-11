Your tip
Martha Stewart Admits She Had Secret Affair Behind Ex-Husband Andrew's Back — But Blasts Men as 'Pieces of S---' If They Have Flings

Composite photo of Martha Stewart.
Source: NETFLIX

Martha Stewart confessed to having an affair while married to ex-husband Andrew.

By:

Oct. 11 2024, Published 2:30 p.m. ET

Martha Stewart shared a bombshell secret about her 26-year marriage to ex-husband Andrew Stewart.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the domestic diva confessed to having an affair while she was still married, but blasted men who had "flings".

Stewart, 83, didn't hold back as she scolded men who cheated on their wives as "piece(s) of s---".

martha stewart admits she had secret affair blasts men over flings
Source: NETFLIX

Stewart advised women to 'get out' of their marriage if their husband cheated on them.

The 83-year-old revealed her secret affair in the trailer for the upcoming Netflix documentary on her life and domestic empire, Martha, which is set to hit the streaming platform on October 30.

With her blonde hair neatly styled, Stewart dolled out marriage advice to women.

She warned: "Listen to my advice: If you’re married and your husband starts to cheat on you, he’s a piece of s---.

"Get out of that marriage."

martha stewart admits she had secret affair blasts men over flings
Source: MEGA

Despite her advice, Stewart admitted to cheating on ex-husband Andrew Stewart.

While her own affair directly contradicted the advice she gave viewers, Stewart defended her actions and dismissed her infidelity because Andrew had no clue she was cheating while they were together.

A producer asked Stewart: "Didn't you have an affair early on?"

She quipped back: "Yeah, but I don't think Andy ever knew about that."

Stewart married Andrew in 1961 while he was in law school at Yale University. They welcomed their only child together, daughter Alexis, in 1965.

Before she became a household name, Stewart began working as a stockbroker in 1967.

The couple then moved to Westport, Connecticut, where they purchased a 19th century farmhouse, which they restored and later became the set of her hit TV show, Martha Stewart Living.

In 1976, Stewart launched a catering business with a former friend from her modeling days. Around the same time, Andrew was making a name for himself in the publishing industry. Stewart was hired to cater a book release party and the connection led to her first cookbook, Entertaining, being published in 1982.

martha stewart admits she had secret affair blasts men over flings
Source: MEGA

Stewart dismissed her infidelity because Andrew didn't know about her affair.

Andrew and Stewart eventually separated in 1987 and finalized their divorce three years later in 1990.

In 1993, Andrew married Stewart's former assistant, Robyn Fairclough, who was 21-years his junior. Andrew and Fairclough divorced and he re-married for a third time to current wife Shyla Nelson, CEO of Fieldstone Publishing.

Meanwhile, Stewart has yet to settle down, though she dated billionaire Charles Simonyi on and off for 15 years.

martha stewart admits she had secret affair blasts men over flings netflix
Source: NETFLIX

Stewart and Andrew were married from 1961 to 1987, their divorce was finalized in 1990.

During a 2020 interview, Stewart opened up about her relationship with Andrew.

She told People: "Getting divorced was a terrible thing for me because we were the first to divorce in my family.

"And that we haven’t spoken since the divorce is even more painful.

"But I'm very strong, and I'm very motivated to get on with life."

As RadarOnline.com reported, Stewart has been on the hunt for a new man – and her unconventional best friend Snoop Dogg was said to be playing matchmaker.

Sources revealed Snoop, 52, couldn't "understand why a beautiful soul like Martha hasn't snagged a guy when she looks so great and much younger than her age".

They added: "Snoop is doing a search of all his contacts to try to come up with some dates and helping Martha to get out more.

"It's good for Martha to get out. She spends too much time by herself. She is too proud to complain, but it can't be nice making dinner for one all the time."

